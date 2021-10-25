CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the AFC North: Bengals Vow Not to Get 'Fat and Happy'

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor Says His Team Won't Get a Big Head After Huge Win. Sitting atop the AFC North with a 5-2 record through seven games is not what many people expected from the Cincinnati Bengals when the season began. Now the challenge for Cincinnati is to stay...

FanSided

Cleveland Browns, Steelers share AFC North basement as Ravens, Bengals win

The Cleveland Browns find themselves tied for last place with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a crushing loss to Arizona coupled with a Steelers overtime win. It could not get any worse for the Cleveland Browns as the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers all won on Sunday, while the Browns were taken behind the tool shed by the Arizona Cardinals, 37-14.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late For Work 10/25: Ravens Aren't Running Away With the AFC North

Ravens Suffer 'Statement Loss' As Bengals Take First In The AFC. A week after the Ravens celebrated a "statement win" over the Los Angeles Chargers, which earned them first place in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals followed suit, promptly defeating the Ravens, 41-17, and becoming the new number one in the conference.
NFL
kion546.com

Bengals visit Ravens with AFC North lead on the line

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to move into a tie for first atop the AFC North if they can win at division-leading Baltimore on Sunday. For a Cincinnati team with young standouts at quarterback and receiver, this is a chance for the Bengals to see how they measure up against the team with the conference’s best record. The Ravens have won five in a row in this series, and the past three haven’t been close. Baltimore beat Cincinnati 49-13 in their second meeting of 2019, then swept the Bengals last season without allowing a touchdown.
NFL

