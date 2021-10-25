CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate negotiators homing in on proposal to tax billionaires

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmGEs_0cc8n8Y000

Democratic Senate negotiators are homing in on a final proposal to tax the nation’s wealthiest individuals and families as a principal source of revenue for a major human infrastructure spending bill.

The proposal would apply only to taxpayers who have more than $1 billion in assets or who earn $100 million in income for three consecutive years, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

It would apply to around 700 taxpayers and is projected to raise hundreds of billions of dollars.

“In a package that’s supposed to be about giving everybody a shot to get ahead, it would be a big mistake, from both a policy and a political perspective, not to ask billionaires to pay a fair share,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) in a statement Monday.

“The Billionaires Income Tax is about fairness and showing the American people taxes aren’t mandatory for them and optional for the wealthiest people in the country,” Wyden said. “No working person in this country thinks it’s right that billionaires can pay no taxes for years on end, and sometimes never at all.”

Senate Democrats initially wanted to raise revenue to pay for their budget reconciliation package by raising the corporate tax rate and marginal income tax rates on wealthy Americans in the top income tax bracket.

But plans to raise the corporate tax rate and marginal income tax rates were shelved because of opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Under the emerging alternative Senate Democratic proposal, tradable assets, such as stocks, would be marked to market every year. That means billionaires would have to pay taxes on gains and take deductions on losses for tradable assets on an annual basis, regardless of whether they sell those assets.

Nontraded assets, such as real estate holdings, trophy artwork or ownership stakes in closely held business ventures, would be subject to capital gains taxes when they are sold as well as a “deferral recapture amount.” That means billionaires would have to pay interest on the taxes deferred during the time the asset is held before being sold.

Senate negotiators are also working on special rules to prevent billionaires from gaming the system and shielding their assets from taxation through the use of pass-through entities, gifts, estates and trusts.

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key player in the talks, on Monday said he’s open to the tax proposal.

“I’m open to any type of thing that makes people pay that’s not paying now. So people that don’t report income like you and I do, earned income, there has to be a way for them to pay their fair share,” he told reporters outside his office.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
The Independent

Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill

Democrats have made significant progress toward adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to their massive social and environment package, two congressional aides said Sunday.Talks were continuing and no final agreement had been reached. But the movement raised hopes that the party's 10-year, $1.75 trillion measure would address the longtime Democratic campaign promise to lower pharmaceutical costs, though more modestly than some wanted. With talks on that and other issues underway, Democrats were hoping to resolve final differences and bring the overall measure to the floor this week, a House leadership aide said. The package, carrying President Joe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Manchin
Houston Chronicle

Elon Musk Argues Proposed Billionaire Tax Will Eventually Target Average Americans

Elon Musk issued a warning on Thursday against Democrats’ billionaire tax proposal that levies unrealized capital gains, saying that eventually the government will run out of ultra-wealthy individuals, following which, they will target the majority middle class. “US national debt is ~$28,900 billion or ~$229k per taxpayer. Even taxing all...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Billionaires#Tax Deferral#Democratic Senate#Senate Finance Committee#D Ore#Democrats#Americans#Nontraded
The Guardian

Joe Manchin single-handedly denied US families paid leave. That’s just cruel

Americans will remain some of the last people on the planet to have no right to paid leave when they have children, and for that, you can thank Joe Manchin. Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, tanked the paid leave portion of an increasingly narrow domestic policy package. Manchin had already gotten Democrats to make what was once a sweeping and ambitious bill smaller and less effectual. Even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, and are not expected to maintain control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections, they still can’t get it together to deliver what the American people put them in office to do. And that’s because of Manchin, as well as his fellow centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Democrats race to finalize $1.75 trillion spending bill and hold House vote by next week

WASHINGTON -- With a once-elusive legislative victory now squarely in their sights, congressional Democrats on Friday continued the arduous task to write a $1.75 trillion bill to overhaul the nation's health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws, hoping to hold votes on President Joe Biden's broader economic agenda as soon as next week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Financial-Planning.com

‘Billionaires Tax’ proposal drops bomb on wealthiest Americans’ paper profits

Senate Democrats released a detailed proposal late Tuesday to tax billionaires on their investment profits held on paper. The “Billionaires Income Tax” would start in 2022 and affect wealth planning by around 700 of the very richest Americans, including Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk and Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The call comes as Democrats scramble to find ways to pay for trillions of dollars in spending amid setbacks to their original tax increase proposal.
INCOME TAX
CFO.com

Senators Propose Corporate Minimum Tax

Senate Democrats have proposed levying a 15% minimum tax on large companies’ income to help pay for President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Angus King, Maine Indepedent, and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden offered the tax as an alternative to the Democrats’ original plan, which would raise the corporate income tax rate to at least 25% from the current 21%.
INCOME TAX
kfgo.com

Explainer-Democratic ‘billionaires tax’ proposal likely to face legal challenges

(Reuters) – The proposal by U.S. Senate Democrats to tax billionaires https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrat-unveils-billionaires-tax-biden-agenda-2021-10-27′ tradeable assets to help finance President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda will almost certainly face lawsuits, tax experts said. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that Biden supports the so-called “billionaires’ tax” and believes it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

376K+
Followers
43K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy