Fashion People Are Obsessed With This Silk Scarf, and We're Giving It Away

By Eliza Huber
 7 days ago
When it comes to drumming up reasons to shop, celebrating a birthday is at the tippy top of our lists. So since today is Who What Wear's birthday (our 15th birthday, to be exact), it felt like the perfect time to kick-start some shopping incentives. And yes, gifts are included, but...

Footwear News

Eva Longoria Elevates Fall’s Most Daring Trend in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Square-Toe Sandals

Eva Longoria looked brighter than ever at Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing presented by Longoria’s own brand of tequila, Casa Del Sol. The “Devious Maids” actress arrived at the end in bold fashion, opting for an electric blue maxi dress complete with a silky fabric, long sleeves and peek-a-boo cutouts across the torso. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major...
whowhatwear

The Best Cocktail Dresses If You're Under 5'3"

I’ve lived my entire life aware that I skew on the shorter side. Whether it was not being tall enough to ride roller coasters or inevitably never being able to see in large crowds, being short is an integral part of who I am. While working in fashion the last decade proved that height was just a number and I fearlessly wear seasonal trends, I've also learned that I prefer certain styles on my shorter frame.
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
Lifestyle
whowhatwear

I Shop All Day for a Living—These Are the Coolest Things I've Seen This Month

The end of the month is always bittersweet for me. There's, of course, that "where did the time go?" feeling, but there's also a sense of accomplishment for having another 30 or so days in the books, and it means I get to do this story again. I know one shouldn't choose favorites, but I'd be lying if I didn't say this was the roundup I most look forward to doing every four to five weeks. There are no rules, no restrictions—just cool pieces and good vibes. And depending on what you're shopping for to complete your winter wardrobe at the moment, there very well may be a find or two in here for you, too. Regardless, you'll be entertained at the very least because these are the most interesting items I came across this October, and that's saying a lot. Ahead you'll find the 38 pieces—from statement outerwear and party dresses to knits, pants, and next-level boots—that stopped me in my tracks and that you simply had to see.
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Edgy in Black Pants, Crop Top and Platform Boots

Hailey Bieber’s casual look is a mix of boss chic and elegance. The model was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a monochromatic ensemble while running errands. For her off-duty look, Bieber wore a full black ensemble encompassing high-waisted slacks, a crop top, a button-down shirt and even black booties. Her platform boots are one of the most popular styles of the moment – chunky shoes. This trend has been seen on many celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Regina King and Sofia Vergara. The boots she wore feature a rounded toe and chunky sole – signature elements that many brands are emulating in their...
whowhatwear

19 Fall Nail Art Designs You Can Actually Do Yourself

It's no secret that I am obsessed with nail polish. From summer neons and winter metallics to springy pastels and moody autumn hues, there's no shortage of seasonal inspiration in my personal collection. But while I may fancy myself a connoisseur of lacquers across the color and price spectrums, let's be honest: I'm no expert. Fortunately, I have a few on speed dial and make a point of connecting with a handful of pros each season to get the details on what's in, what's out, and what's doable at home.
Footwear News

Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
Footwear News

Hailey Baldwin Goes Full Goth for Halloween in Black Leather Coat and Chunky Boots

Hailey Baldwin tapped into her edgy side on Saturday while at a Halloween party with Justin Bieber in Hollywood. The model stepped out for the spookiest night of the year in a sleek all-black outfit. Her look included a black top and slim-fitting pants, as well as a sleek leather coat. Baldwin’s costume was complete with a black wig, creating an outfit reminiscent of punky goth aesthetics. Bieber also wore a playful ensemble, featuring a teddy bear onesie and hood, layered necklaces and a pair of pink and white sneakers. For footwear, Baldwin gave her look an edge with black ankle boots. The...
Vogue Magazine

The New Fashion Arrivals We’re Shopping This Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Getting ready for party dressing this holiday season? The latest from Zara has you covered with their limited edition studio collection that includes a range of dressed-up clothes, including embellished jumpsuits, sheer tops, sequin pants, polished outerwear, and accessories to equip you for the season. The star-studded cast for the campaign (including Rianne Van Rompaey, Meadow Walker, Raquel Zimmerman, Sasha Pivovarova, Kirsten Owen, Marisa Berenson, Precious Lee, Chiharu Okunugi, Yumi Nu, and Amar Akway) was shot by Steven Meisel and art directed by Fabien Baron.
whowhatwear

The Boots, Jeans, and Sweaters Our Fashion Editors Are Obsessed With for Fall

It’s officially that time of year when all my friends, mom, and sisters ask me about are boots, jeans, and sweaters. Where should I shop? What are the best pairs? The most flattering? The most affordable? Everyone wants to know and while I admit I am a trove of answers—after all, it is my job—10 heads are better than one, so I decided to tap my colleagues to see which of the aforementioned essentials they’re loving most this season.
whowhatwear

We're Style Experts and These Are Our 10 Fall Essentials

You may recognize Janet Gunn and Melissa Meyers as the duo who frequents Who What Wear to lend their style expertise. You might also be familiar with Susan Feldman as a regular voice on the site. While they each typically focus on sharing their own distinct perspectives, the Los Angeles–based trio has teamed up today for what we can only describe as one epic collaboration. The topic of conversation? The fall clothing essentials that are already getting the most airtime in their closets this season.
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2" and Need New Fall Clothes—These Are the Under-$50 Items I'm Eyeing

Given that, in its current state, my closet has done the very least to inspire me to be my best dressed self this season, I’ve been feeling like it needs a bit of an overhaul lately. Yet, somehow, I’ve nearly blown through my loosely self-imposed shopping budget for both fall and winter, and we're not even a quarter of the way through the colder half of the year yet. On top of that, I’m 5’2”, which never makes things easier in the fashion department. So what’s an editor to do?
whowhatwear

Fashion People Wear Sweater-Vests All the Time—Here Are the Best Styles

If a fashion person were to list off a range of their current go-to pieces, there’s a strong chance the sweater-vest would rank pretty high up there. Over the last few seasons, we’ve seen this “grandpa” trend evolve into a forward wardrobe staple. It’s honestly easy to understand the appeal of knit vests and why the style crowd continues to turn to them. For one, wearing a vest either on its own or layered over a top or blouse brings a directional feel to a look. That ideal pick also has a cute, quirky vibe that’s desirable for many.
thebrag.com

We’re giving away a $1000 THE PEOPLE Vs. voucher to celebrate Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is just around the corner, so to celebrate, we’ve teamed up with THE PEOPLE Vs. to give you the chance to score $1000 worth of their excellent garb. THE PEOPLE Vs. is inspired by the streets and those that occupy them, and deeply entrenched in music and art. They create vintage-inspired pieces designed to be thrashed. They’ve also got a sweet selection of genuine vintage band merch.
Refinery29

The Sustainable Jewelry Brand Fashion Insiders Are Obsessed With

For a long time, it seemed as though many folks busted out fine jewelry exclusively for fancy occasions or special nights out. But what's the fun of only wearing pretty things sporadically? Everyday jewelry, on the other hand, instantly elevates whatever you're wearing, and it's so easy. Personally speaking, as a jewelry advocate, it's a damn joy to live in an era where piling on gold and silver has become as casual as putting on a T-shirt and jeans. Now, the question is: Where do you find reasonably priced, high-quality pieces that are worthy of daily wear? While there are plenty of flashy brands on the market, the one that recently caught our eyes is the UK-based sustainable jewelry line Monica Vinader, which makes a wide assortment of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings perfect for layering and stacking. Monica Vinader, it should be noted, is also a low-key fave of stylish celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and others.
whowhatwear

12 Outfits to Wear on Your Next Long Flight, According to Frequent Flyers

Following an almost two-year stint at home, we're keen to start traveling again, preferably to a dreamy, far-off destination. (Though, a nearby cabin or beach house would absolutely suffice.) And for the first time in a long time, doing so is actually possible. But after not going anywhere for so long, we sort of forgot about the one aspect of long-distance travel that isn't so glamorous: actually getting to your final destination. That's where the importance of a good travel outfit comes in.
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

