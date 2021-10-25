CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke police officer saves shooting victim on Saturday

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbReX_0cc8lbw800

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department sent officers to 7 East Court after there was a report of a gunshot victim on Saturday.

Officer Whelihan and other officers found the victim with 2 gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks. The victim’s leg was bleeding severely and Officer Whelihan sprung into action, using his tourniquet to stop and control the bleeding until help arrived.

Body of missing New Hampshire boy found in Abington, Mass

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and rushed into surgery. The doctor on site stated the application of Officer Whelihan’s tourniquet saved his life.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the shooting incident. Anyone that may have information are urged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or use Text A Tip to 533-TIPS by typing SOLVE and your message. You may remain anonymous.

An earlier version of this story contained the name of the victim. Holyoke Police ​Captain Matthew Moriarty has asked to refrain from using victims names and has been removed from this article.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Abington, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#7 East Court
WWLP

WWLP

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy