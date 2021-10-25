Holyoke police officer saves shooting victim on Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department sent officers to 7 East Court after there was a report of a gunshot victim on Saturday.

Officer Whelihan and other officers found the victim with 2 gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks. The victim’s leg was bleeding severely and Officer Whelihan sprung into action, using his tourniquet to stop and control the bleeding until help arrived.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and rushed into surgery. The doctor on site stated the application of Officer Whelihan’s tourniquet saved his life.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the shooting incident. Anyone that may have information are urged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or use Text A Tip to 533-TIPS by typing SOLVE and your message. You may remain anonymous.

An earlier version of this story contained the name of the victim. Holyoke Police ​Captain Matthew Moriarty has asked to refrain from using victims names and has been removed from this article.

