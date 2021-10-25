CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean Is One Happy Braves Fan: ‘Let’s Go!’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNative Georgian Jason Aldean is quite happy to see that his team the Atlanta Braves are going to the World Series after a 22-year gap. Jason posted to Instagram after his team beat the Dodgers to make it to the final two in baseball. He wrote, “Had to record game 6...

