Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. took a haircut Wednesday while those of Pinterest Inc. spiked amid reports that the two companies are in merger talks. PayPal (Nasdaq:PYPL) has proposed paying $70 a share for the social networking company, valuing it at around $39 billion, Bloomberg reported. That would be a 26% premium over Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) share price prior to the report. Shares of the San Francisco-based company closed Tuesday at $55.58 a share, giving it a market capitalization then of around $31 billion.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO