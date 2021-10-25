CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Biden issuing new order lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions, imposing vaccine rules

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is issuing an order on Monday imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign nationals traveling to the United States by air effective Nov. 8, the...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Strict U.S. Vaccine Rules to Implement on November 8

As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
U.S. POLITICS
The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General files suit to block Biden’s federal-contractor vaccine mandate

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit Friday to block the federal-contractor vaccine mandate illegally decreed by President Joe Biden on Friday, October 29. “Today, I filed suit to halt President Biden’s lawless and authoritarian federal-contractor vaccine mandate, which is a contemptible infringement upon individual liberty, federalism, and […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden won’t stop firing troops challenging vaccine mandates, defying federal judge

On Thursday, a federal judge issued a minute order requesting that President Joe Biden and his administration agree to stop terminating both U.S. service members and civilian federal employees amid a legal challenge to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Biden administration responded Friday saying it would not halt disciplinary actions and terminations of any federal employees awaiting the court’s ruling on a temporary restraining order (TRO) motion against the vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX40

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China. The new delivery...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Order#Covid 19#Reuters#The White House
WNMT AM 650

Germany’s Merkel to meet Biden during G20 summit

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, a German government official said on Thursday. Merkel has also invited her likely successor Olaf Scholz to join the bilateral discussions with other countries’...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Covid-19: Public sector pay freeze to be lifted and new US travel rules

As the US prepares to reopen its borders, new restrictions have been announced for those wishing to travel the country. Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative Covid test are among the rules outlined by the White House before they come into effect on 8 November. The US is adopting "an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States," a proclamation signed by President Joe Biden says.
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden administration announces new COVID-19 international air travel rules

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], October 26 (ANI): The Biden administration on Monday (local time) announced new COVID-19 international air travel rules starting from November 8. Starting on November 8, foreign national air travellers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination...
U.S. POLITICS
WAAY-TV

Ivey issues executive order blocking Biden administration Covid-19 vaccine mandate in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday “to fight the overreaching Covid-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government,” according to her office. In short, the order requires Alabama’s executive branch to cooperate with the attorney general’s office as it challenges the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate; prevents it from penalizing businesses or individuals from refusing to comply with the mandate; orders those who must do so under federal law to make it known Alabama is against the penalty; prevents executive branch contractors from requiring someone provide vaccination status before doing business with them; and protects public employees who refuse to share vaccination status when receiving government services or entering a government building.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
AFP

Indonesia is first to approve Novavax Covid vaccine

Indonesia, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, became the first country to approve the new vaccine for Covid-19 created by US-based Novavax, the company announced Monday. The approval will give Indonesia, which has strained to obtain adequate supplies of coronavirus vaccine for its 270 million people, first access to the vaccine, which will be manufactured in India under the brand Covovax. The vaccine uses a different technology than those which already have gained general approval and circulated around the world. Unlike the mRNA products from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and Curevac, Novavax's two-jab vaccine relies on a more traditional technique, using proteins to carry fragments of the coronavirus rendered harmless to produce an immune reaction.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

AP News Digest 7:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————- TOP STORIES ——————————————-CLIMATE-COP26 — More than half the heads of state of the planet Monday and Tuesday will traipse to the podium at international climate negotiations in Scotland and talk about what their...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy