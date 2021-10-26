CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Found Dead In Balboa Island Home; Illegal Drugs Suspected

By CBSLA Staff
 10 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Illegal drugs are suspected in the deaths of two women and a man whose bodies were found at a home on Balboa Island Monday morning. A second man was found injured, but survived.

The victims were discovered by authorities after firefighters and paramedics were called to a medical emergency at the home, located in the 100 block of Diamond Avenue, at 8:24 a.m., a Metro Net Fire dispatcher told CBSLA.

The three were found dead in the back unit of the home, Newport Beach police told CBSLA. The fourth victim, a man, was also taken to Hoag Hospital Newport Beach with unknown injuries but is expected to survive. He was the one who called 911, police disclosed. No names were released.

Newport Beach police Lt. Keith Krallman told reporters that illegal drugs are suspected in the deaths.

“There are illegal drugs suspected right now, and usually illegal drugs sometimes contain fentanyl,” Krallman said. “We don’t have or confirm that there is fentanyl in there, but out of an abundance of caution, we will process it as though there may be a potential exposure inside.”

Krallman added that detectives were temporarily kept out of the home over concerns they may be exposed to something hazardous.

The woman who owns the home told CBSLA that she rents the back unit on the property to an older Yorba Linda couple. That couple’s children often spend time at the unit with friends and family, she said.

Neighbors at the scene told CBSLA that there have been complaints about parties taking place in the back unit for quite some time.

“I think it is tragic,” said Blaine Bush, a Balboa Island resident. “My mom lived in that apartment a few years ago. It’s a nice and quiet neighborhood. Nothing like this happens around here.”

arnold ziffal
10d ago

drugs are pouring into our once great country through the open border... why do we accept this?... why are we accepting the Demonrats destruction of our country?

Shannon weedman
10d ago

people need to just assume everything is cut with fentanyl. nobody is safe.

