Historic Getaways for Horse Lovers

Before Covid, it was easy to travel and maybe take the kids too. Needless to say, many parents have been feeling the itch to getaway. And most parents have to take their children with them. Family trips are a yearly tradition — opportunities to create memories, take hundreds of photos and get away from the daily grind. The thing is, you don’t have to travel very far or stay more than a couple of days to relieve that itch. What if I told you you could experience that same R&R in two hours and reconnect with your significant other sans the kids.