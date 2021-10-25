Historic Getaways for Horse Lovers

With a handful of paints and varnishes, a few simple tools, and no small amount of patience and skill, decoy carvers transform rough-hewn blocks of wood into one-of-a-kind functional works of art. Drawing on centuries of craftsmanship and waterfowling tradition that began with early Native American tribes, modern Southern carvers continue to breathe life into a variety of winged subjects. To celebrate the craft’s artistry, Garden & Gun has partnered with Orvis and Blade and Bow to present a new exhibition, Art of the Decoy, featuring the work of five of the South’s most active and accomplished contemporary carvers—Tom Boozer, Charles Jobes, Cameron McIntyre, Jerry Talton, and Spencer Tinkham.
