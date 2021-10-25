CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubaru’s Dumbest Class-Action Lawsuit Just Got Thrown Out Of Court. A class-action lawsuit against Subaru was just thrown out of court. See why Little Tree air freshners are behind the latest case against Subaru of America. You have probably seen the little tree air freshener hanging from a Subaru...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Subaru's Shrinking New Car Inventory And Why You Aren’t Leaving The Brand Now

Will customers buying the 2022 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, and Crosstrek remain loyal with shrinking inventories? Until now, Subaru enjoyed the highest customer loyalty rate. Will that change now, or will customers remain faithful to the brand?. In the 2021 J.D. Power Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, Subaru of America ranked...
CARS
torquenews.com

The All-New Subaru Solterra EV SUV Comes Into Focus With 300-Mile Range

The 2023 Subaru Solterra all-electric SUV is closer to reality, and we know new details about the first all-electric SUV. Check it out here. With the Toyota announcement of the bZ4X EV built alongside the 2023 Solterra all-electric SUV, we now have a fresh look at Subaru's first EV SUV. The new Solterra will come with a 71-kilowatt hour battery, close to a 300-mile driving range, and an innovative steer-by-wire system.
CARS
torquenews.com

2022 Subaru Forester Is Not The Best Small SUV In New IIHS Side Crash Test

How does the 2022 Subaru Forester compare with other compact SUVs in crash protection? See why it earns an acceptable grade, but it's not the best. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just introduced a new, stricter side crash test, and the first models tested are Compact SUVs, where the refreshed 2022 Subaru Forester resides. The IIHS just put twenty compact SUVs through the new test, and only one, the Mazda CX-5, earned a "Good" rating.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Forester#Subaru Corporation#Subaru Of America#Subaru Outback#Car Freshner Corporation#Julius Samann Ltd#The U S District Court
torquenews.com

Subaru Teases Young Gamers By Camping The Next-Generation WRX STI

Subaru announced they would launch a new gaming center at Subaru Park. Check out how they will market the next-generation 2023 Subaru WRX STI to a new generation of performance fans. Here’s how Subaru will attract a new generation of performance fans to the next-generation 2023 Subaru WRX STI coming...
FIFA
torquenews.com

Subaru Confirms New Solterra EV Global Debut In November- Complete Details

The all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra makes its global debut in November. Check out the complete details here. Subaru confirmed the all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra all-electric SUV makes its global debut on November 11 at 9:30 AM JST. Subaru Corporation will reveal its first-ever all-electric model with a live presentation by Subaru President and CEO Tomomi Nakamura and an introduction by the Solterra development manager.
CARS
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
EatThis

8 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Have Reported This Week

Shortages of so many products are likely to be the norm this holiday season, as this month saw an arguably unprecedented number of shortages than any prior point in the pandemic. This week is likely to kick off the start to holiday madness—and if you're following along, we've got an updated list of groceries shoppers around the country say are now disappearing from their local retail stores. "Just imagine what will happen when snow starts showing up," mused one.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Instagram
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Catches Engine Rebuild Scam

Here’s the latest on just how far some mechanics will go to scam their customers when an engine rebuild goes bad and the mechanic tries to hide his mistakes rather than fess up to a bad repair. Plus, the most important thing you need to know before agreeing to an engine rebuild.
CARS
Roxana Anton

WhatsApp Will Disappear Starting November: the List of Devices

It's probably not a secret anymore that the famous company is going to "retire", starting November 1st. This is not a short-notice notification, as the messagery company had already announced it, since last year (2020). WhatsApp is not going to work for certain smartphones anymore.
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
INTERNET
raleighmag.com

Herbal Heroin?

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
RALEIGH, NC
onmsft.com

Microsoft Lists app in Teams now lets users add comments on list items

Microsoft has released a new update for the Lists app in Teams which brings the same commenting experience that was first introduced in Lists on the web last year. This feature is currently rolling out in Microsoft Teams across all platforms, including the web, desktop, and mobile. The firm says...
SOFTWARE
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy