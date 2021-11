When you upgrade to a new iPhone, it can be a big hassle to go to the security section of each service and configure two-factor authentication again. Thankfully, Google Authenticator lets you move your accounts from your old iPhone to the new one effortlessly. This ensures all or just the selected 2FA codes for the services you have added like Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, PayPal, and more are transferred from one device to another.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO