CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Atmospheric River: Power Restored To Majority of Residents; PG&E Blames Downed Trees For Massive Outages

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCWjP_0cc8gpel00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced Monday morning that it had restored power to the majority of customers who lost power during the storm the day before.

As of around 2:20 p.m. Monday, PG&E reported that 38,708 customers across the Bay Area were without power — down from 380,000 customers during the worst of the atmospheric river Sunday afternoon. According to PG&E officials, the hardest hit area as of Monday was the peninsula, with about 15,901 customers without power. In the North Bay, there are about
11,864 customers in Marin, Napa and Sonoma Counties experiencing a power outage. The South Bay has approximately 5,836 customers impacted, while 3,273 in the East Bay and 1,834 in San Francisco didn’t have power.

There also was an additional new power outage reported in East Santa Rosa by the Santa Rosa Fire Department Monday afternoon at around 4:42 p.m.

The outage was reported shortly after 4 p.m., fire officials said. Residents were reminded to treat all uncontrolled intersections as 4-way stops.

PG&E said a majority of the outages were caused by downed trees or large tree limbs striking electric equipment throughout our service area. Crews and contractors were “working around the clock” to replace broken power poles, downed power lines and damaged transformers, according to PG&E officials.

“In some areas, we are facing access issues due to flooding or fallen vegetation,” said North Bay PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. “PG&E crews will enter these areas when it is safe to do so and are working closely with first responders throughout our service area to make these areas safe and restore power safely and as quickly as possible to all impacted customers.”

READ MORE: Nearly 90,000 Affected by Widespread Bay Area Outages

The storm is tied as the third strongest since 1950 on the Bay Area Storm Index (BASI), the strongest in 26 years, according to Jan Null, a consulting meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services.

During the height of the storm, with hundreds of thousands of customers losing power, PG&E had 3,000 workers out in the field repairing broken equipment.

PG&E customers still without power Monday can visit the utility’s website for updates .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Counties Begin Rolling Back Face Covering Requirements

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — Mask rules will be relaxed around the Bay Area on Nov. 1 but not everywhere and not to the same degree. In Walnut Creek for example, a yoga studio across the street may drop that requirement, if they wish. A restaurant or a gift store, however, may not. “We have become very good at enforcing mask mandates,” said Megan DeGoey, owner of Five Little Monkeys toy store. Masks will stay on at most places in Contra Costa County but gyms, fitness centers, offices and churches can drop those rules on Monday. Marin County will go even further. “What we...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Underground Gas Leak in Cupertino Capped; De Anza Reopened

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — An underground gas leak in Cupertino on Friday shut down a stretch of De Anza Boulevard for over two hours, according to authorities. The Santa Clara County Fire Department initially said at around 12:17 p.m. that De Anza was shut down at Stevens Creek Boulevard and at Mariani due to the ruptured gas line. County firefighters and the Santa Clara County Sheriff were on scene. PG&E crews were en route. De Anza Blvd is shut down at Stevens Creek Blvd AND at Mariani for a ruptured gas line. #SCCFD and @SCCoSheriff are on scene. No threat...
CUPERTINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hedge Funds Earn $2 Billion By Dumping PG&E Stock As Fire Survivors Are Left Short-Changed

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While fire survivors continue to await promised compensation from Pacific Gas & Electric Company, Wall Street hedge funds received a hefty payout. A KQED and the California Newsroom report found that 20 hedge funds dumped 250 million shares of PG&E. The hedge funds grossed, at minimum, a $2 billion payout by dumping the PG&E stock. Towards the end of PG&E bankruptcy, a historic arrangement was made. The company gave hedge funds 169 billion shares to ensure that the hedge funds would step up to buy more stock if no one else did. KQED reporter Lily Jamali says...
MARKETS
CBS San Francisco

Torrential Rains Ease ‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions In Marin County

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Sunday’s atmospheric river storm has eased drought conditions in Marin County, but the region has a long way to go before it emerges from the bone-dry conditions that have led to parched hillsides and water use restrictions, according to federal drought officials. On Thursday, federal officials released the first drought monitor map since the weekend torrential rains flooded downtown San Rafael and dumped more than 16 inches on Mt. Tamalpais, more than 10 inches on Kentfield and more than 5 inches in both Petaluma and Novato. Before the storm, much of the county was in the worst...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Santa Rosa, CA
Industry
San Francisco, CA
Industry
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Business
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Napa, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Santa Rosa, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Sense of Normalcy Creeps Into the Bay Area on Halloween Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Another busy weekend across the Bay Area is bringing a renewed sense of normalcy along with it. “It feels great, honestly,” said Christian Ortiz. Whether at a farmer’s market in Foster City or at the newly reopened Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley, several people told KPIX they’re feeling a change. “What we’ve really seen is some more of the vendors coming out. That’s what’s changed over the last few weeks,” said Scott Patterson, visiting the Foster City Farmer’s Market on Saturday. “It does feel like life is coming back to normal,” said Carolyn O’Reilly, who was at the Lawrence...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big Storm Leaves San Francisco Bay Waters Strewn With Debris

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The big storm brought a lot of much-needed moisture to the Bay Area, but it also brought a lot of stuff into the San Francisco Bay that doesn’t belong in the bay. “Basically, anything that’s in the city on the street is coming into the storm drain with the rain and getting washed out into the bay and into our local creeks,” said Sajel Choksi-Chugh, the executive director for San Francisco Baykeeper. “We’re looking at stormwater runoff that has pollutants from every single paved area around the bay, we’re looking at industrial pollution, we’re also looking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Structural Expert: Repair Work On San Francisco’s Leaning Millennium Tower Should Stop

by Abigail Sterling and Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Limited work on a fix for San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower has resumed, but at least one leading structural engineering consultant believes it’s time to put the brakes on the entire project. READ MORE: ‘It Was Deceptive;’ Former San Francisco Millennium Tower Tenant Glad He’s Out Construction crews were busy on the corner of Mission and Fremont Thursday as work on part of San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower retrofit resumed. Work on the fix was paused just before Labor Day once it became apparent construction methods were actually making the problem worse. READ MORE:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Real Estate Prices Soaring; Berkeley Home Sells For $1.5 Million Over Asking Price

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Even in the San Francisco Bay Area’s rebounding real estate market, the recent sale of a four-bedroom Berkeley home was raising eyebrows. The house, located on a desirable corner lot in the Claremont neighborhood, was initially priced at $2.75 million but sold for $4.25 million — a whopping $1.5 million over its listing. It is a sign of the times, according to real estate agents across the Bay Area. Since the market awoke from its COVID slumber, prices of homes have soared and bidding wars have escalated from Marin County to the Silicon Valley. “In the East Bay, there’s...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#North Bay#Power Lines#Atmospheric River#Cbs Sf#Santarosafire
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Northbound Lanes of Hwy 101 in San Jose Reopen After Crash Cleared

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP in the South Bay have cleared a rollover crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Friday that was blocking the two left lanes, according to authorities. The San Jose CHP Twitter account posted about the incident at around 11:09 a.m. Friday. The accident was located south of McKee Road The two left lanes of US-101 NB, south of McKee Rd are currently blocked due to a traffic collision/vehicle rollover. Officers are on scene and working to clear the lanes, but expect delays. Use alternate routes where available. — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) October 29, 2021 The...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Construction Accident Triggers House Collapse In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A construction accident Thursday morning triggered the collapse of a home undergoing a major remodel in a Lafayette neighborhood and ignited a small fire, officials said. The contractor told KPIX 5 his crew was demolishing a wall as part of a project to add a major addition to the home when it “created a domino effect.” The incident happened on the 1100 block of Via Media as the home was undergoing an expansion from 2,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet. Walls tumbled and much of home was reduced to a pile of lumber and debris. The collapse also struck a gas meter, triggering a small fire that was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Alameda County Fair Reopens After Storm Knocks Down Trees, Damages Booths

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – The Alameda County Fair reopened Monday afternoon after cleaning up damage from Sunday’s major storm that struck the Bay Area over the weekend. Organizers shared pictures with KPIX 5 which showed tree branches and signs knocked down, along with booths damaged by the wind and heavy rain that passed through the area. The storm also drenched stuffed animals in the carnival area and knocked over tents. Fair organizers announced on Saturday that the event would not be open Sunday due to safety concerns. These are pictures of the Alameda County Fair. Last night’s storm damaged vendors’ tents & scattered...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Protesters Rally Outside Pleasant Hill In-N-Out To Show Support

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) — A group of about two dozen supporters gathered outside the In-N-Out hamburger restaurant in Pleasant Hill Thursday evening to support the fast-food chain’s recent refusal to follow COVID health orders by not requiring customers to show vaccination status when dining indoors. “I think it’s no restaurant’s business if you are vaccinated or not,” said one Contra Costa County resident who was breaking his diet to eat a Double-Double burger. Earlier this month the Contra Costa County health department got complaints that the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out wasn’t checking vaccination status for customers eating inside. On Tuesday, Contra Costa County health...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Francisco Public Works Crews Scramble to Clean Up After Historic Storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Public Work crews in San Francisco were working hard Monday to respond to the hundreds of calls they’ve received regarding downed trees from Sunday’s storm. SFDPW officials said there were more than 700 reports of downed trees across the city, reminders of a historic storm that plowed into the Bay Area over the weekend. Public Works spent the day cutting down branches and removing debris on streets. “Our crews are working on clean up to try to get the city looking back in shape,” said San Francisco Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon. The damage is much more extensive than...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Parts of San Mateo County Pummeled with Heavy Rain, Flooding

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The atmospheric river that brought drenching rain and high winds across Northern California was causing no shortage of problems in San Mateo County Sunday night. Late Sunday night, there were reports of flash flooding near the BART station in Millbrae. The Millbrae exit off southbound Highway 101 just south of the San Francisco International Airport was completely flooded, with a nearby roadway turning into a river. The stretch of Millbrae Avenue near Rollins Road is a common late-night stop for drivers with a very popular In-N-Out Burger and two gas stations. Video posted on Twitter showed some cars...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Departing Atmospheric River Blankets Tahoe Ski Resorts With 3 Feet Of Snow

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — After battering the San Francisco Bay Area with torrential downpours and flooding, a potent atmospheric river took aim at the Tahoe Basin, dumping as much as three feet of snow on the higher elevations, before departing out of Northern California. Rainshowers fell first in the region before temperatures plunged to transform rain drops into snow flurries on Monday. It was a perfect combination for what is know as Sierra Cement — heavy wet powder that creates a solid base on the slopes. Palisades Tahoe reported that 39 inches of snow — more than 3 feet — had fallen...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger Shut Down for Repeatedly Defying COVID Health Order

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — The Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger location was shut down Tuesday by Contra Costa County officials after repeated violations of COVID health orders, according to authorities. According to Contra Costa Environmental Health (CCEH), the commercial food permit for the In-N-Out Burger located on 570 Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill was suspended on Tuesday “for creating a public health hazard by repeatedly violating a county health order intended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.” ALSO READ: Despite Fines, Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Remains Defiant Over Customer Vaccine Verifications The location had already been fined multiple times by Contra Costa...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Residents in Santa Cruz Mountain Dig Out From Storm Debris

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KPIX) — A massive clean-up effort was underway in the Santa Cruz mountains Monday as crews removed downed trees and restored power to people living in the path of Sunday’s powerful storm. “The rain was coming down pretty good and then the winds kicked,” said Lompico resident Will Morse. According to him, the combination of wind and rain toppled several trees onto his home. “I could hear the cracking and popping of something getting ready to fall. And then boom, the lights went out and the high-power lines arced,” he said. The first powerful rainstorm of the year dumped eight...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Atmospheric River Drenches Northern California With Historic Rainfall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A cyclone off the Northwest coast aimed a potent atmospheric river into Northern California Sunday, dumping a stunning amount of rain in parts of the Bay Area over a 24-hour span, weather officials said. The National Weather Service noted that the storm system was projected to make October 23 the ninth heaviest day of precipitation in downtown San Francisco since rainfall records started being kept in 1849. With the rain still continuing, Sunday’s rainfall totals for San Francisco could move up to the seventh highest rainfall of all time. Across all months/days for a 24-hour period, this day...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: High Winds Topple Trees, Scaffolding in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The heavy precipitation and increased winds slamming into San Francisco Sunday afternoon are causing plenty of problems with downed trees, scaffolding that came crashing down and some flooding. One tree actually prompted the evacuation of a few residences. The San Francisco Fire Department evacuated several homes along Ninth Avenue in San Francisco over concerns that a teetering 100-foot tree might topple on the houses nearby. “It’s putting some houses in jeopardy because it could fall on the houses. It’s one of dozens of trees to come down,” said Rachel Gordon With San Francisco Public Works The plan was to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Flood Waters Shut Down Lanes Of I-880; Alameda’s Harbor Bay Parkway, Silverado Trail In Napa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 24 hours of rainfall from a potent atmospheric river, spun to life by a bomb cyclone off the Northwest coast, left lanes of I-880 under several feet of water early Monday morning, shutting down one of the main traffic arteries in the East Bay. Lingering showers continued to fall in the Bay Area, adding to the impressive rain totals since the storm rolled onshore Saturday night. The storm shattered the single-day record for rainfall for an October day in San Francisco history and left behind a path of damaged homes, flooded neighborhoods across the Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy