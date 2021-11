Not that we don’t know this yet but the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will run on either Snapdragon 898 by Qualcomm or Exynos 2200 chipset. This information has been shared by a source. Samsung has yet to announce the Exynos 2200 but it appears to be almost ready and is under testing. It will the latest from the South Korean tech giant and is expected to be more powerful than ever. With the chip shortage problem, it’s always interesting to learn about what processors will be available and if there will be no delay or whatsoever.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO