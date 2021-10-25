CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Which Mall Is More Haunted: Mall 205 or Lloyd Center?

By Campy Draper
The Portland Mercury
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Happy pre-Halloween! All week long the Mercury will be publishing classic tales of local Halloween horror from our archives, as well as brand spankin' new (and spooky) pieces... such as this one!—eds]. Looking down on the empty ice rink, an irrational fear grips me. Tears I can’t explain run...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Lender to Lloyd Center’s Owners Says It Will Foreclose on the Struggling Mall

The long demise of Portland’s oldest shopping mall, Lloyd Center, continues. Last week, in a call with investors, according to Bloomberg Law, KKR Real Estate Trust Finance, Inc., said it was foreclosing on the 61-year-old property, which is currently owned by Cypress Equities, a Dallas-based firm. COVID-19 has brutalized traditional...
PORTLAND, OR
Norfolk Daily News

Good deal plus more space for merchandise, Skate School draws Wisper to mall

A skate business that got its start downtown has a new home at Sunset Plaza Mall. Wisper Skate Shop — which started operating on North Third Street in 2019 — opened its new, expanded location on Oct. 9. It now operates in a bay near Bath & Body Works and across from the Pizza Ranch interior mall entrance.
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Only In Northern California

The Creepy Small Town In Northern California With Insane Paranormal Activity

Northern California is full of places with creepy stories that seem to linger. We even compiled a road trip that leads you to the most haunted places in NorCal! However, the town featured here has a seriously spooky presence and is known to contain occasionally-nuts paranormal activity. Placerville is a quaint town with a relatively […] The post The Creepy Small Town In Northern California With Insane Paranormal Activity appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Bonnie Screams creators create new haunt at Galleria Mall

LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- The beloved Bonnie Screams Ranch may be closed, but there's a new place to have some spooky fun this Halloween season. This year, 31 Freak Street serves as a rebirth of a classic haunted house, now located at the Galleria Mall in Henderson. Kelley Bryant,...
HENDERSON, NV
The Portland Mercury

Haunted house in Salem

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Several years ago my family and I lived in a haunted house. While living there, we tried rationalizing everything but now we know it for what it truly was…haunted! While touring the house and backyard, our small daughter said to us, “there is a man sitting in that tree with a hat on and he doesn’t want us here,” We thought it peculiar, but figured it was just a kids imagination. Doors slamming when no one was there, seeing people walking around the house dressed in old fashioned garb while we were outside, Pyrex dishes shattering on the counter, crows flinging themselves at the windows trying to come in…these were some of the things that happened during our 5 years there. We had a clock hung on the wall that never wanted to stay there. We would find it in the middle of the room a lot. Anytime my husband was working in the attached garage, he could hear voices speaking another language, yet no one was home and no one was outside. I got fed up and told whoever it was to leave. That evening while quietly sitting on the couch I heard a very distinct growl in my ear. It seemed like a warning. That same night, In the middle of the night the fire alarm went off. We finally ended up moving and as we were packing up the tv kept coming on by itself. We often wonder if the spirits are still there or have moved on.
PORTLAND, OR
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Once again, some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend holiday customs. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, announced earlier this month that it will keep its locations closed on Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day, this year. Simon’s properties will reopen to the public on Black Friday. As of June 30, the company owned or held an interest in 202 shopping centers in the United States, consisting of 95 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, six lifestyle centers, as well as 18 other retail properties across 37 states...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lloyd Center#Consumer Economy#Mall 205#Malls#Mercury#American#Spotify
Tacoma Daily Index

The death of malls is highly exaggerated

A funny thing happened when many of us, for a variety of reasons, began to do the bulk of our shopping online; we discovered that we actually like IRL (In Real Life) shopping. Online shopping may (or may not) offer better prices, but if you need that item now, nothing beats going to a store, picking out the thing you need and buying it and using it right away. And before you even leave the store, you know if it is the one you want.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
wmar2news

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
Only In Northern California

This Entire Neighborhood Near Northern California Was Mysteriously Abandoned And Nobody Knows Why

There are a lot of bizarre mysteries and eerie ghost towns in Northern California, but no one really knows the reasons why half of Chinese Camp in Tuolomne County was abandoned. Draw your own conclusions, but here’s a few unsettling photos of this abandoned place where men, women, and children once lived and thrived. Have […] The post This Entire Neighborhood Near Northern California Was Mysteriously Abandoned And Nobody Knows Why appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

Grab your food while you still can.Jed Owen/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for restaurants throughout the Valley for nearly two years now. First came the forced shutdown for COVID-19, the delayed returns, and now there are staffing woes and product shortages. All of it adds up to extreme trouble for restaurants trying to simply tread and keep their heads above water. For one local favorite in Tempe, it looks like everything has finally caught up with them.
TEMPE, AZ
Only In Northern California

The Old Fashioned Diner In Northern California That Hasn’t Changed In Decades

There are some restaurants in Northern California that have been around for so long, the love for them spans generations. Pancake Circus in Sacramento is one of those places! Opened in the 1960s, this diner has been serving up classic American food for a long, long time. Visiting today, you’ll see that not much has […] The post The Old Fashioned Diner In Northern California That Hasn’t Changed In Decades appeared first on Only In Your State.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy