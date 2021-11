This whole hard seltzer trend has officially hit the “Wait, this must be a JOKE” stage. Bud Light is selling a new EGGNOG-flavored hard seltzer for the holidays. It’s part of a new variety 12-pack called the “Ugly Sweater Pack,” which they also did last year. But three of the four flavors are new: Seltzer Nog, Sugar Plum, and Cherry Cordial. The fourth one is Cranberry, which was also in last year’s Ugly Sweater Pack.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO