When I moved to Amarillo some months ago, I had no idea what I was walking into. We knew a couple people who had lived here, but it seemed to be many moons ago. My family and I came in blind, no clue what to expect. The other day, I was just scrolling articles about Amarillo on the interwebs. I came across this article on Movoto.com entitled "22 Things You Need To Know About Amarillo Before You Move There". Would've been nice to have this BEFORE we came here, but I digress.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO