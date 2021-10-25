Disciples: Liberation brings plenty of combat but offers little creativity – Review

Sometimes a game ends up being more than the sum of its parts. Sometimes it ends up being what you’d expect. And sometimes, despite doing everything “right”, a game just fails to come together. Sadly, Disciples: Liberation ended up as the latter for me. Despite seeming like my kind of game, nothing it did ended up landing with me. That’s not to say it’s a bad game, or that it does something wrong. It just feels generic, unambitious, and bland. It falls short of being the kind of game I would choose to sink the required time into for a game like this. Especially when compared to similar titles, some of which have came out this very year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO