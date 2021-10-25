CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get more Basic and Advanced Components in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

By Aidan O'Brien
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo game worth its salt would give players a static hero to work with, and in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, players can level up their gear and buy new perks. This will give them an edge in combat when taking on some of the...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Does Age of Empires IV have cross-progression?

You have the chance to play Age of Empires IV on the Xbox Pass for PC or Steam. If you have a friend who plays on a different platform than you, the two of you can join a party and play together, making it easier to keep with everyone you want to fight with or against. However, if you switch between the platforms and start playing on another, does AoE IV have cross-progression?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite Grunt, Jackal, and Elite designs took inspiration mostly from Halo 3 and Reach

While 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolved heavily inspired Halo Infinite’s forested environments and open-world feel, it seems that legacy enemy types were not. 343’s designs for Infinite’s Elites, Grunts, and Jackals were mostly derived from former developer Bungie’s later Halo titles. 343’s Character Team discussed the intent behind Halo Infinite’s character...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Hud#Advanced#The Components Localizer#The Advanced Components
gamepur.com

How to get the Einherjar Bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There’s a new free bow available for any players in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to claim and start using as Eivor to kill their enemies. This weapon is the Einherjar Bow, a unique reward that you can’t earn in the game by playing. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can get your hands on it and start firing arrows in style.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Agent Chamber skills and abilities in Valorant

Chamber is a new agent that will be coming to Valorant on November 16. He will bring a new style of play to the battlefield, giving players interesting tactical options to play with. Chamber is capable of solid CC by slowing enemies, has a special heavy pistol that he can use that allows him to aim down sights, and can teleport.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How the C.A.R. SMG works in Apex Legends – ammo type, tips, strategies

The C.A.R. S.M.G. finally makes its way into Apex Legends. For Titanfall 2 fans, it’s a dream come true. The S.M.G. will be added in Apex Legends’ Season 11: Escape update. Here’s what you need to know about how to use the C.A.R. S.M.G., the ammo type it uses, along with some additional tips and strategies to use it against the other legends.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
gamepur.com

Battle Royale and Arenas map rotation in Apex Legends Season 11: Escape

Apex Legends now has several maps in battle royale (BR) and Arenas, and with new maps for both modes, expect the rotation to change up with the seasonal Escape update. The newest and largest map, Storm Point, joins World’s Edge in the Escape update two-map rotation. Players have a litany of biomes to enjoy in the two biggest spaces in the entire game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Lasered achievement in Splitgate

To unlock the Lasered achievement in Splitgate, you’ll have to get a collateral kill with the Railgun, which means killing two people with one shot. The Railgun is an instakill if it hits anywhere on an enemy’s body, and the laser goes through enemies in a straight line. Getting Lasered by yourself requires a bit of planning and a good bit of luck. While fortune may not favor you right away, following the steps below is the surest way to earn the achievement.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Tekken 7 Legendary Edition announced, doesn’t include all DLC characters

Bandai Namco EU announced the new edition of Tekken 7 today through their official Twitter account. The game will include eight of the DLC characters, but there is no mention of any other DLC that will be included in the pack. Legendary Edition coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, releasing November 12. The pack for some reason won’t include the rest of the DLC characters it seems, including guest characters like Noctis (Final Fantasy XV) and Negan (The Walking Dead). It also seems to have only been announced for the EU as of yet, and will only be available in select retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Space Land Board Guide – Mario Party Superstars

Space Land is a classic Mario Party board that originated in the second game in the series. Characters would dress up in space suits to find out who is the superstar and take down the evil Black Hole Bowser. Returning to the board in Mario Party Superstars does not bring back that version of Bowser, but many elements of the classic version have made their way back. Here is what you need to know about Space Land in Mario Party Superstars.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date leaked

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp may be delayed to 2022, but the Nintendo eShop could reveal its exact release date. Searching the game on the eShop shows an estimated release date for April 8, 2022. However, as of this writing, there has been no official confirmation that Re-Boot Camp will actually release on that date.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to save games and return to them in Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party games did not feature a way to save your game and come back to it later for the longest time. It usually always required you to play the entire board in one sitting. Luckily, with Mario Party Superstars, there is now a way to save your progress and come back to finish the game later. Here is how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Amazon patches now infamous New World chat exploit

In the month since its official release, Amazon’s MMO, New World, has been no stranger to technical issues. Ranging from lengthy queue times to problems with offline auction sales, it’s seen its share of controversy. With that said, Amazon has now addressed what was perhaps the game’s most dangerous oversight. According to a post from a community manager on the New World forums, the chat exploit has been patched, with the fix enabled in every region.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All modes in The King of Fighters XV

SNK is aiming to shatter all expectations in February with The King of Fighters XV and it seems like the company will be able to do this very feat with the number of modes it has in the game. From training to the all-new Draft VS, here’s what to expect from this highly anticipated fighting title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Stardew Valley Dev shares combat details of new game Haunted Chocolatier

ConcernedApe went into more details about how the combat will work for his upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier. According to Ape, the Haunted Chocolatier’s will be more combat focus than his previous game, Stardew Valley, and it will play much differently as well. Ape shared a video of the Haunted Chocolatier,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Concept art for canceled Valve game Stars of Blood leaks

Stars of Blood was the name of a video game being developed by Valve Corporation sometime before 2012. The game was confirmed by Valve President and co-founder Gabe Newell, but he also confirmed that the game was no longer in development by 2012. Not much information was ever released about...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to fix Age of Empires IV’s startup crash issues

The real-time strategy game Age of Empires IV was recently released globally. Although the game is starting to garner a huge player base, many players have reported that they are unable to access the game due to it crashing once launched. Here are different fixes that players can try to resolve the issue.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy