Deming, NM

Keeler Family Farm recalls onions due to possible health risk

Deming Headlight
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEMING – Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM is voluntarily recalling red, yellow, and white onions shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021 that were imported from Chihuahua, MX. The onions are recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella,...

www.demingheadlight.com

