CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna announces positive results from kids trial, plans to submit to FDA

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna announced positive data from their Covid-19 study...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Moderna says FDA needs more time to review its Covid vaccine for teens

The FDA needs more time to complete its assessment of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for 12-to-17-year-olds before granting emergency use authorization, the drugmaker said in a statement Sunday. The review may not be completed until January 2022. Moderna said the Food and Drug Administration will need more time to complete its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Needle-free vaccine patches coming soon, say researchers and makers

Effective vaccines, without a needle: Since the start of the Covid pandemic, researchers have doubled down on efforts to create patches that deliver life-saving drugs painlessly to the skin, a development that could revolutionize medicine. He sees yet another advantage: "Less amount of vaccine delivered precisely to skin can activate an immune response similar to intramuscular injection," he told AFP. It's an important factor as the developing world struggles to procure enough Covid vaccine.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: FDA Plans to Authorize Kids Vaccine on Friday — States Have Placed Orders, Moderna Expects FDA Okay on Teen Vaccine in Weeks, Cheap Antidepressant May Fight Virus, Jobless Claims Continue to Drop, 5 Percent Have Left Job Due to Vaccination Requirement

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:20 p.m. on October 28, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 245,386,525 (up from 244,889,529 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,977,785 (up from 4,969,729 Wednesday) Total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Immune Response
kitco.com

Interra Copper announces positive geological results at B.C. property

Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX) said today its geophysical and geochemical support its thesis of a nearby copper porphyry system. The company is focused on its Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. "Our Thane property has continued to produce the positive geological results we have come to expect after 9 years of...
BUSINESS
103GBF

Moderna Announced Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is Ready For Kids

Moderna has now joined with Pfizer in having a kid size vaccine dose made for kids 6 to 11. Having a young son who is not vaccinated yet still has me worried since he is back in school and cold season is upon us. Like with Pfizer, I am also relieved that now Moderna also has their vaccine for kids ready also.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelcn.com

Moderna says COVID shot for younger kids showed strong results

(TNS) – Moderna Inc. said that its COVID-19 vaccine showed a strong immune response in younger children in a late-stage clinical trial, paving the way for submission to regulators for clearance in those ages 6 through 11. An interim analysis showed a protective antibody response from children in the study,...
TRAVEL
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs17

Two half-doses of Moderna shows positive results in kids, company says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While FDA regulators plan to review Pfizer’s application for COVID-19 vaccines in children ages five to 12, Moderna announced Monday that it’s shot for kids also proved to be effective. The company said they enrolled 4,753 children ages six to 12. They were given two 50...
RALEIGH, NC
Medscape News

Moderna Announces First Vaccine Efficacy Data in 6- to 11-Year-Old Kids

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Moderna announced its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine triggers a strong immune response in children ages 6-11 years, comparable to the boost reported previously in teenagers and adults. These first interim phase 2/3 study results also show the...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Galera Announces Results of Phase 3 ROMAN Trial of Avasopasem

MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) this weekannounced results from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. The Company is continuing to analyze the results.
MALVERN, PA
aithority.com

Menarini Group And Radius Health Announce Positive EMERALD Trial Results

– Menarini Group and Radius Health Announce Positive First-Line Phase 3 Results of the EMERALD Trial Evaluating Elacestrant in Breast Cancer. – The study met the two main endpoints in patients with advanced ER + / HER2- or Mbc. – The elacestrant becomes the first oral SERD with superior positive...
CANCER
BBC

Positive trial results for Valneva Covid vaccine

The Valneva Covid vaccine that the UK cancelled a 100m dose order for last month, works well at priming the immune system to fight coronavirus, phase three trial results suggest. Blood results from volunteers who received the jab had high levels of neutralising antibodies against the pandemic virus. It outperformed...
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy