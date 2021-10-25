CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football Coaching Staff Names Players of the Week

By Harrison Holland
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ij2qT_0cc8Qgb600

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, this makes seven of eight Monday's this football season that Alabama coaches have named players of the week after a win. And after the Tennessee win, nine Crimson Tide players were selected for their performances on Saturday.

Wide receiver John Metchie III, running back Brian Robinson Jr., quarterback Bryce Young and left Evan Neal are the offensive players who receive the nod.

Meanwhile, linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o, safety DeMarco Hellams and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis are the defensive players of the week.

As for special teams, backup linebacker Demouy Kennedy receives the selection after limiting Tennessee's kickoff and punt return units.

Metchie III recorded a career-high and team-high 11 receptions, totaling 121 total yards and two touchdowns in the win. Additionally, 81 of those yards are attributed to run-after-catch plays.

Fellow Alabama veteran and offensive standout, Robinson Jr., eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season and scored three touchdowns to increase his SEC-leading total to 11.

The fifth-year senior finished with 26 carries and four receptions for 16 yards.

Despite both Robinson Jr. and Metchie III producing those types of performances, though, it was Bryce Young who, in addition to being one of nine player of the week selections by the Alabama coaching staff, was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore quarterback completed 31-of-43 passes against the Volunteers defense, and he finished with a career-high 371 passing yards along with four total touchdowns, two of which rushing, to account for most of the Crimson Tide's yardage output of 574.

Thanks in part to left tackle Evan Neal, who didn't allow a quarterback sack, hurry or pressure on Saturday, the three aforementioned standouts were able to produce what they did.

Defensively, Anderson Jr. earns another weekly honor as player of the week after leading the unit with eight tackles and two sacks. Meanwhile, To'oTo'o, against his former team, finished with five tackles as well, to supplement Anderson Jr.'s performance.

In the secondary, Armour-Davis recorded his second interception of the season and returned it 47 yards deep into Tennessee territory. He also contributed two tackles on the night.

Hellams, the Tide's second-leading tackler in its win on Saturday, had four solo tackles from the safety spot, and the defensive back also assisted in limiting the Volunteers passing attack to under 300 yards.

Alabama, now ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Poll, plays again November 6 when it hosts LSU.

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 1-7, 2021

With the weather getting colder and colder, Alabama is chasing championships in many of its fall sports as they wind down. Alabama football will play LSU Saturday in what is not chalked up to be a competitive game. Both teams will be coming off a bye week, and it will be Ed Orgeron’s last time facing the Crimson Tide as LSU’s head coach. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Selected First Team All-SEC

Alabama soccer's Reyna Reyes was selected First Team All-SEC by the Southeastern Conference coaches, the league office announced Sunday. Reyes has been an instrumental part of the Crimson Tide's defense this season. The Garland, Texas, native has helped the program earn six shutouts, including two over top-25 ranked opponents in No. 19 Auburn and No. 24 LSU.
SOCCER
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Nick Saban's 70th birthday. There's also the BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. • Alabama Celebrates "The Best in the Game" as Nick Saban Turns 70. • Alabama Baseball Wraps Up Fall Schedule With Exhibition At Ole Miss. • Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Austin Deculus. Today’s Crimson...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Austin Deculus

Just how important Austin Deculus is to LSU this season?. He's a rare four-year starter. The offensive tackle was one of players to represent the Tigers at SEC Media Days. Senior DT Glen Logan and Deculus are the only players available right now who started LSU’s national championship game win over Clemson in 2019. Subscribe for full article.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Scores Commitment from New Orleans WR Aaron Anderson

Nick Saban spoke about the importance of recruiting for Alabama this weekend while the Crimson Tide is on a bye, and the weekend is already off to a good start on that front. Wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to Alabama in front of the halftime crowd at his Friday night high school game on Senior Night.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
BamaCentral

Throwback Thursday: 1938 Rose Bowl, Alabama vs. Cal

Four times Alabama had made the trip to Pasadena, where it had both surprised the college football world and proved its doubters wrong. But the Crimson Tide couldn't make it five straight without a loss at the Rose Bowl. Frank Thomas' team had ridden the leg of Sandy Sanford to...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Football Celebrates Nick Saban's 70th Birthday

It was a few days early, but the Alabama football team made sure they got in a birthday celebration for Nick Saban's 70th birthday before players are allowed to head home for a brief break on the bye weekend. The Alabama head coach's birthday is actually on Sunday, but because...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Robinson#Veteran#American Football#Crimson Tide#Sec#Volunteers
BamaCentral

Video and Photos from Alabama Football's First Bye Week Practice

It’s a little bit of a different practice week for No. 3 Alabama since the Crimson Tide does not have a game this Saturday. Because it’s a bye week, Alabama will only practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week instead of the usual Monday-Thursday. The bye weeks gives players somewhat of a mental and physical break before heading into the final stretch of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
BamaCentral

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Linebacker Damone Clark

There's not a typo in this stat line: Against Ole Miss, LSU linebacker Damone Clark was credited with 20 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, with a forced fumble. It made it easy for LSU Country to name Clark the most improved player as part of its midseason awards. He leads all of college football with 12.2 tackles per game and already has 99 on the season. Subscribe for full article.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Bryce Young Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time in two weeks, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young accounted for at least four touchdowns en route to the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win against Tennessee on Saturday night. This time, though, his efforts earned him the selection of SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy