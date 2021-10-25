CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

ESPN's College GameDay heading to East Lansing for MSU-UM matchup this weekend

By Robert Bondy
 6 days ago
ESPN’s College GameDay is returning to East Lansing for a massive rivalry matchup this weekend.

The iconic college football pregame show announced on Monday that they will be heading to East Lansing for the Spartans’ Oct. 30 matchup with in-state rival Michigan. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are undefeated and ranked in the top 10 for this matchup.

This will mark the Spartans’ 15th appearance in a College GameDay matchup, with Michigan State holding an 8-6 record all-time in those games. Michigan State has won their last four games where College GameDay was in attendance — all of which coming in the 2015 season when Michigan State made the College Football Playoff.

Michigan State has played Michigan three other times in College GameDay selected matchups, and holds a 2-1 advantage over the Wolverines.

#College Gameday#Espn#College Football Playoff#Msu#American Football#Spartans#Wolverines#Umichfootball#Msu Football#Michigan State#Matchups
