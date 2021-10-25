Mark Harmon’s ‘NCIS’ Legacy: His Costars Weigh In

Fans of the popular television series “NCIS” are slowly coming to terms with that Mark Harmon isn’t in the show’s future plans. It came as quite a shock to “NCIS” watchers when they learned that Harmon’s character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs went his own way. Gibbs, who has been a mainstay on the show for years, made a bold move by choosing to remain in Alaska. His actions lead his protege and fellow “NCIS” agent, Timothy McGee, to head back to Washington D.C. by himself. Now, reports suggest that Harmon will appear on the show in the immediate future. Harmon’s name does still appear on the show’s credits as both an actor and a producer.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO