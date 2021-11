Los Angeles based melodic hip hop artist Jordn has just released his new single and visuals for “High Hopes,” which is the title track off his new EP. The artist, who is known for his confident and empowering messages on overcoming obstacles and remaining persistent in the midst of struggles and adversity, has an innate ability to deeply touch his listeners with relatable and timely meditations on how to tap into your inner strength and rise above it all in order to be the greatest you can be.

