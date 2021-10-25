CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

JRA’s Shawn McCoy and Thinkwell’s Cynthia Sharpe to share insights on design at 2021 IAAPA Expo

By IPM News
inparkmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJRA Vice President Shawn McCoy will offer his thoughts on “Emerging Trends in Immersive Design” at the 2021 IAAPA Expo. The session, co-presented with Cynthia Sharpe, Principal,...

www.inparkmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Theme Park Insider

'Emerging Trends' Presentation Returns to the IAAPA Expo

October 19, 2021, 5:49 PM · One of the most popular, insightful - and useful - presentations at the annual IAAPA Expo is returning for this year's comeback event in Orlando. The "Emerging Trends in Immersive Design" presentation will help kick off this year's expo in Orlando, on Monday, November 15. Thinkwell Group's Cynthia Sharpe and JRA's Shawn McCoy will share a variety of breakthrough projects that they have identified over the past year and a half from theme parks, museums, and other attractions around the world. Their presentation is known for a fast pace, irreverent humor, and smart insights that challenge the industry to do better.
ORLANDO, FL
blooloop.com

RWS Entertainment to provide creative & production services for IAAPA Expo 2021

RWS Entertainment Group (RWS), a creator of award-winning custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences, has announced that it will be providing full creative and production services for IAAPA Expo 2021, which takes place in Orlando from 15 – 19 November. This will include scripting and staging, music, media, lighting...
MUSIC
inparkmagazine.com

TAIT acquires ITEC Entertainment, creating end-to-end design solution organization

TAIT, the global group of creative engineers, fabricators, producers and technologists for live entertainment environments, announced its acquisition of ITEC Entertainment (ITEC), an industry leader of worldwide solutions in entertainment design, technology and project development. The acquisition brings together two organizations with complementary expertise in mounting live events and experiences. ITEC will join the TAIT group comprised of a roster of innovators, creating a comprehensive end-to-end developer of entertainment projects and solutions.
BUSINESS
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immersive Design#Jra#Thinkwell Group#Iaapa Expo
Robb Report

Inside a Light-Filled Miami Family Home Filled With Furniture That Doubles as Art

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman. When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires. Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
MIAMI, FL
inparkmagazine.com

PPDS names Vince Shuster as Commercial VP, Professional Displays North America

PPDS, the global provider of Philips Professional TV and Philips Digital Signage products, software and innovations, announced the appointment of experienced AV sales and company leader, Vince Schuster, as its new Commercial Vice President, Professional Displays North America. Leading PPDS into a new era of growth in North America, Schuster...
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

Embed to unveil new innovation at IAAPA Expo 2021

Embed, a leading worldwide supplier of point-of-sale and revenue management systems, is heading to IAAPA Expo 2021, which takes place in Orlando from 16 – 19 November. Two years ago, the company revealed its Mobile Wallet technology at the show, which has since been recognized with a number of awards.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
marthastewart.com

Instagram's Eva Chen Shares the High-Impact Design Decisions That Made Her Family's Connecticut Cottage a Home

For Instagram's Eva Chen, Director of Fashion and Shopping Partnerships, style makes more sense when it's hanging in a closet—the vast world of interior design is more of a mystery. "I feel generally confident with style and fashion. I feel indecision less when buying clothes," she says. "I think a lot of people are this way, but I feel less confident when it comes to interiors. The scale, the height, the cost—every decision matters."
CONNECTICUT STATE
inparkmagazine.com

Horner Science Group launches NFT artworks that challenge typical depictions of dinosaurs

On October 21, Horner Science Group has launched Jack Horner’s Dinosaurs – The Origin Collection. This new collection of dinosaur artworks challenges the Hollywood portrayal of dull green and brown creatures. Instead, they showcase the more bird-like features and behaviors that Jack Horner believes they had — from eye-catching colors, and bird-like sounds, to feathers and accoutrements that they used in flamboyant displays to attract mates or deter predators.
MUSEUMS
inparkmagazine.com

Lighting Services Inc (LSI) optimizes its online experience

Lighting Services Inc (LSI) launched of their new website. Several key features include an updated user experience with new search and filtering capabilities and product representation, a more streamlined design with user-friendly navigation, and the employment of a modern platform with mobile optimization technology. “The new site is dynamic and...
BUSINESS
inparkmagazine.com

Aquatic Development Group’s Jim Dunn receives WWA Hall of Fame award

President of Aquatic Development Group (ADG) Jim Dunn was recognized at the 2021 World Waterpark Show (WWA) for his induction into the WWA Hall of Fame. Due to the pandemic, Jim and other hall of fame inductees from last year were celebrated during this year’s opening general session. The World...
LIFESTYLE
kitchendesigns.com

Designing a Chef’s Kitchen

Do you love to cook and spend time in your kitchen? Let’s design the best new chef’s kitchen for you! Kitchen Designs by Ken Kelly specializes in making kitchen improvements that will drastically change the functionality of your kitchen. You will enjoy cooking so much more when all your chef’s kitchen tools are efficiently arranged and organized. Our designers will help you get it right with a design that best matches all of your cooking needs. Here are some essential things to think about, and when you are ready for your own professional chef’s kitchen call 516-746-3435.
INTERIOR DESIGN
inparkmagazine.com

JOE KLEIMAN: Smarter tech ushers in a lasting effect

In the midst of the COVID pandemic, thousands of attractions around the world shifted their emphasis to technology-based mobile solutions for admissions and timed reservations, meal ordering, cashless transactions, and virtual queuing. This widespread implementation has shortened the amount of time it takes for the public to accept and anticipate digital solutions to what in the past have been human-based solutions.
CELL PHONES
inparkmagazine.com

ISE 2022 registration is open; FREE registration for IPM readers

Visitor registration for ISE 2022 is now open, offering the international AV and systems integration community an opportunity to “Rise Up. Reconnect. Ignite the Future.” at its new home at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía. InPark Magazine readers can register FREE for ISE 2022 (a EUR 145 value) by...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Tony Hawk Brand Owner in $330 Million Deal for Sequential’s Active Brands

Galaxy CEO Eddie Esses, a footwear and brand management industry veteran, is taking control of And1, Avia and more. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Variety

Dedicated K-pop Arena Starts Construction in Seoul

Construction is under way in Seoul on CJ LiveCity Arena, a venue which aims to be the first major arena dedicated to K-pop. Backed by CJ Live City, a subsidiary of Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, the venue is designed for mega-scale concerts with 20,000 indoor seats, and capacity for a further 40,000 outdoors. It is scheduled to open in 2024. The company held a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday to mark the official debut of the construction phase. The facility is designed to enable the set up and deconstruction of even large-scale concerts within one day. That should enable it to host over...
MUSIC
Cheddar News

Pearson, Producer Simon Fuller Team Up to Launch Academy of Pop for Performing Arts

Pearson CEO Andy Bird joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about a new partnership with famed recording artist manager Simon Fuller to launch a new performing arts school, the Academy of Pop, focused on cultivating the next round of rising stars. While the school will focus predominantly on the arts, Fuller said Bird wanted to partner with the learning company Pearson to add structure to the curriculum. "I think in many areas, the performing arts have suffered within education, and so part of our goal is to sort of put the 'A' into STEM and turn it into STEAM," he said. The first studio is slated to open in Hollywood.
EDUCATION
Variety

Sky Arts Sets First Ad-Funded Program ‘My Greatest Shot’ With Zinc Media and Adobe (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Greatest Shot,” a six-part series that reveals the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic photographs, will be the first ad-funded program on the Sky Arts channel. Produced by Zinc Communicate, Zinc Media Group’s branded content division, and Zinc’s factual producer Tern Television, “My Greatest Shot” was developed in partnership with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. It is Adobe’s first ad-funded program out of the U.K. The program takes the audience behind the lens to meet the people who created the photographs, including Martin Parr, Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden, Hayley Benoit, Charlie Waite and Alexandra Robins. The photographers reveal their personal journeys...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy