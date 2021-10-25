JRA’s Shawn McCoy and Thinkwell’s Cynthia Sharpe to share insights on design at 2021 IAAPA Expo

October 19, 2021, 5:49 PM · One of the most popular, insightful - and useful - presentations at the annual IAAPA Expo is returning for this year's comeback event in Orlando. The "Emerging Trends in Immersive Design" presentation will help kick off this year's expo in Orlando, on Monday, November 15. Thinkwell Group's Cynthia Sharpe and JRA's Shawn McCoy will share a variety of breakthrough projects that they have identified over the past year and a half from theme parks, museums, and other attractions around the world. Their presentation is known for a fast pace, irreverent humor, and smart insights that challenge the industry to do better.
