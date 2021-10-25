Syosset Edges Port Washington in Epic Nassau County Championship

The Washington County High School Lady Bulldogs, coached by Farrah Warr, made it to the Class 2A state tourney in Birmingham earlier this week. They played Addison Tuesday. They are 19-8 on the season and finished second to Orange Beach in their area tournament. In Montgomery they defeated Luverne in three sets and beat Isabella in three sets to qualify for state. In the seeding matches they lost to G.W. Long and Ariton to be the number four seed. Pictured from left to right standing are; Laiken Coaker, Kiersten Williams, Shaquondra Holcombe, Madison Younge, Head Coach Farrah Warr, Kadence Heathcock, Janae Wimbley, Jaden Heathcock and Jakiela White. Pictured from left to right in the front row are; Kiersten Carpenter, Rylee Snow, Emma Richardson, Mia White and Tymiah Burroughs.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO