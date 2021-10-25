CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Syosset Edges Port Washington in Epic Nassau County Championship

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Amanda Huang walked to the service line following the changeover, she remained calm and tried to focus as best as she could on the task at hand. With the Nassau County Large School Team Championship tied at 3-3, only one court remained, and Huang and fourth doubles partner Abby Glenn...

