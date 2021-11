On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers dropped their opening game of the season, losing 121-114 to the Golden State Warriors. The team led for all of the second and third quarters of the game before slowly letting the lead go in the final frame as they were not able to overcome Russell Westbrook's terrible debut or their defensive miscues. They'll now look to turn the page on that disappointing game as they welcome the Phoenix Suns into town in search of their first win.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO