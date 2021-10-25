Charlie Burns – The “P” in CPA Should Stand For “Planning”

Top U.S. local TV station owner Nexstar Media Group reported solid third-quarter results, with distribution and core advertising gains offsetting record 2020 political ad spending.
The company’s total revenue gained 3.5% in the quarter compared with the same period a year ago, reaching $1.16 billion. Diluted earnings per share dipped to $3.90 from $4.08, but topped Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectations, as did revenue.
Distribution revenue climbed 13%, the company said. When the $120 million political surge from the year-ago quarter is excluded, station revenue rose 10%.
In a conference call with analysts to discuss the results, executives downplayed the impact of supply-chain...
