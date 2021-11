Glutinous rice flour, also known as mochiko or sweet rice flour, makes an excellent gluten-free gravy for Thanksgiving or any holiday feast. Like wheat flour, mochiko can be toasted in fat to create a roux, which lends the finished gravy robust flavor that other starches, like cornstarch, just can’t match. This gravy also has a silky texture and great body like any gravy should. Here miso and apple cider vinegar extend the flavor, making it both brighter and more savory. Start by adding half the total vinegar since the wine may lend plenty of acidity. Taste, adjust, and taste again!

