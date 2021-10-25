Why JetBlue’s Network May Shrink After The Pandemic

All products featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. JetBlue’s redesigned Mint Suite was first announced in February 2021, but guests couldn’t experience it until the August launch of the airline’s New York JFK to London Heathrow route. We had the chance to try the budget airline’s new business class suite when the airline began service between JFK and London Gatwick in late September, making it the first airline to fly directly from the U.S. to Gatwick. Now that both routes have launched, JetBlue is flying between New York and London eight times a week in its single-aisle A321LR—and each is outfitted with 24 Mint seats. Two of those are Mint Studios, which we previously reviewed. Located at the very front of the plane, they take advantage of bulkhead space and are slightly bigger, and Mint guests can choose to upgrade to the Studios for $199 per flight.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO