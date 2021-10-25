CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why JetBlue’s Network May Shrink After The Pandemic

By James Pearson
simpleflying.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen times are good, an airline has less incentive to try ‘risky’ routes out of their comfort zone. They mainly focus on their core and what they’re good at. It has been different since the pandemic struck, with JetBlue experimenting with routes that it wouldn’t typically operate to chase revenue. But...

simpleflying.com

Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $49

Winter is quickly approaching, and so many of us, especially those of us who live in colder parts of the country, are looking for a way out. Compile the typical winter blues with the fact that we've been in a global pandemic for almost two years now and that the US and many other countries are loosening travel restrictions. It's the perfect storm for a busy winter. Southwest Airlines is making things a tad easier with flight deals as low as $49.
BOCANEWSNOW

American Airlines Cancels Fort Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach Flights

Massive Flight Disruptions. Nearly 1,500 Axed This Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying American Airlines out of, or into MIami, West Palm Beach, or Fort Lauderdale today, check with the airline before heading to the airport. There is a very […] The article American Airlines Cancels Fort Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach Flights appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
frommers.com

JetBlue's Current Flash Sale Is Impressive—But Has Big Limitations

OK, I'm writing this blog post quickly since this sale ends soon (at midnight on Friday, October 29, to be precise). But if you can get your fall/winter plans in order by that time, you could be winging your way to a top destination for as little as $31, including government taxes and fees.
simpleflying.com

JetBlue Prepares For A Big Future At LaGuardia

This Sunday, October 31st, will mark a big day for JetBlue. The airline will be expanding its footprint at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) across two terminals as it ramps up to its largest portfolio of daily flights from the airport. The growth comes as a result of the Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines. Despite the challenge from the US Department of Justice, JetBlue is pressing ahead.
CBS Miami

American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights, Leaving Plenty Of South Florida Travelers Stranded

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands are stranded after a weekend full of flight cancellations. “It’s been chaos. My flight got delayed twice and it got canceled twice,” said Pablo Morales. He’s among the thousands of American Airlines customers dealing with the impacts of yet another flight fiasco. “American Airlines has really done a number on us this weekend, canceling a lot of flights. Almost every flight that we saw that was flying out international was canceled – Mexico City, Honduras, Costa Rica, several places,” added Morales Hector Arteaga was one of those international travelers. “We’re basically coming from New York all the way to Ecuador and...
airwaysmag.com

JetBlue Earnings Rebound in Post-Pandemic Era

MIAMI – jetBlue (B6) beat Wall Street expectations by posting a net income of US$130m in Q3 2021. This compares to a net loss of US$393m in Q3 2020. Compared to Q3 2019, prior to the pandemic shutdown, capacity declined by 0.8% and revenue declined by 5.5%. This is better than the airline’s planning assumption of a 6% to 9% decline from 2019 to 2021. This was mainly the result of continued outperformance of JetBlue’s Fare Options initiative, as well as an uptick in demand toward the end of the quarter.
Thrillist

JetBlue’s Having a 3-Day ‘Monster’ Sale with $31 Flights

Believe it or not, it's time for another flight sale. JetBlue, the ever-popular carrier with a penchant for discounting fares, is running a three-day "Monster" sale this week. The prices are so good that you might need to drop what you're doing and book a trip before they're gone. As...
CBS Philly

Travelers Left Feeling Frustrated At Philadelphia International Airport As American Airlines Cancels Thousands Of Flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flight cancellations continue to skyrocket at American Airline after they canceled more than 900 flights Sunday. Those cancellations bring American’s three-day total to more than 1,800 canceled flights. “I didn’t even realize it was Halloween but it’s definitely spooky here,” one man said. On Halloween weekend, people at Philadelphia International Airport say the only emotion they’re feeling is frustration. “I’m tired,” Georgina Campbell said. “I just left work this morning, went home, took a shower and this is what I face.” And the scariest thing is not knowing when they’ll make it home. “This morning our flight from Philly to Fort Lauderdale...
cntraveler.com

JetBlue’s Mint Suite Raises the Bar for Business Class on U.S. Airlines

All products featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. JetBlue’s redesigned Mint Suite was first announced in February 2021, but guests couldn’t experience it until the August launch of the airline’s New York JFK to London Heathrow route. We had the chance to try the budget airline’s new business class suite when the airline began service between JFK and London Gatwick in late September, making it the first airline to fly directly from the U.S. to Gatwick. Now that both routes have launched, JetBlue is flying between New York and London eight times a week in its single-aisle A321LR—and each is outfitted with 24 Mint seats. Two of those are Mint Studios, which we previously reviewed. Located at the very front of the plane, they take advantage of bulkhead space and are slightly bigger, and Mint guests can choose to upgrade to the Studios for $199 per flight.
simpleflying.com

JetBlue Schedules The World’s Longest A220 Flight For September

JetBlue intends to use the A220 on 26 routes in September 2022, including from Boston to San Jose and Portland on the West Coast, along with two routes to Cancun. The carrier’s booking engine now reflects the changes. Currently, Boston to San Jose has the longest block time of any A220 route scheduled next September, but it won’t be the longest by distance.
travelweekly.com

JetBlue's Joanna Geraghty on pandemic-era flying and the Northeast Alliance

This year JetBlue began its robust Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines out of New York and Boston and launched its first flights across the Atlantic, serving London from New York. Senior editor Robert Silk caught up with JetBlue president Joanna Geraghty at the recent IATA annual meeting in Boston to discuss those developments, as well as her thoughts on the difficulties of operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.
simpleflying.com

The Impressive History And Rise Of JetBlue

JetBlue Airways has been flying for over two decades, transforming from a disruptor in the United States aviation space to an international player. The Long Island City, New York-based airline was founded by entrepreneur David Neeleman in the late 1990s and has gone on to hold several bases across the US. It flies to more than 100 destinations across North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.
Axios Charlotte

Stranded by American Airlines

American Airlines’ cancelations over the Halloween weekend left thousands of very frustrated customers who’d planned to fly into and out of hubs like Charlotte. What’s happening: Since Friday, American Airlines has canceled more than 1,600 flights, spokesperson Andrew Trull confirmed to Axios. The airline canceled over 800 flights on Sunday alone. Most of the canceled […] The post Stranded by American Airlines appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
simpleflying.com

Inside Delta’s Top Routes In November

As the first month of the aviation winter season rapidly approaches, we see that Delta will be the United States’ second-largest airline next month. It’ll have around 127,258 flights in November, behind American’s 170,948 but ahead of United’s 124,241 and Southwest’s 99,635. However, Delta is at ‘only’ 83% of November 2019 movements and has recovered the least of the group.
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Growing London-Heathrow With New Boston Link

United Airlines has announced that it will be bulking up its London-Heathrow network, including finally launching its previously announced Boston to London service. By spring 2022, United will fly 22 daily operations from Heathrow to the United States. Justifying the expansion, United stated that London was its “most booked international destination” for its business customers, and it expects strong business demand to continue.
simpleflying.com

Searching For Sun: SAS Eyes Winter Latin America Flights

An increasing number of European airlines are seeking winter leisure opportunities across the world. They’re launching or planning to begin long-haul routes to Mexico, the Caribbean, Africa, and Thailand in particular. And now Scandinavia’s SAS is eyeing Latin America. SAS is keen to launch Latin American flights. Speaking at World...
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Adds Cleveland To Growing Route Network

Cleveland will join the Alaska Airlines route map from summer 2022. The airline will add the Ohio city to its route network while growing frequencies to two other major cities in the state: Columbus and Cincinnati. The move comes as Alaska continues to further its goal of bringing more nonstop access to the West Coast and more feed for its oneworld partners.
simpleflying.com

Texas Expansion: JetBlue Arrives In San Antonio

JetBlue has landed at its 106th destination with flights to San Antonio International Airport (SAT). The airline’s fourth city in Texas, the inauguration of flights on October 31st came as JetBlue added a few new routes to its network, enabled by the Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines. JetBlue adds...
simpleflying.com

A Look At United Airlines’ Top Routes This November

United Airlines has put 124,169 flights on its schedule for November. With nearly 14 million seats available, there are plenty of routes and itineraries for sale. The total number of flights in the system is down 15.2% compared to the same month in 2019, while seat count is down 13.4% versus November 2019. Here is a look at the carrier’s top routes.
