After splitting points their last time out, and a visit to the second best team in the conference in Sporting KC, the LA Galaxy were looking to get back on track with a win. As the season winds down, and the playoff push heats up, the Galaxy need to maintain their killer instinct, and not settle for draws. The home side Sporting Kansas City had other plans, as they controlled the match, and coasted to a 0-2 victory over the visitors.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO