Smart Grid Data Analytics Market is Going to Boom with Oracle Corporation, Capgemini, Hitachi Consulting Corporation

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and...

www.atlantanews.net

IN THIS ARTICLE
atlantanews.net

Nikkei 225 jumps 754 points as Prime Minister Kishida shores up power

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big winner on Asian stock markets on Monday was the Japanese bourse. Stocks jumped to a one-month high after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) held on to power comfortably, despite expectations Sunday's election results would be close. "We won a majority,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
atlantanews.net

Digital Lending Market is Going to Boom with Zopa Limited, Social Finance Inc., Upstart Network Inc., Kiva Microfunds

Global Digital Lending Market Size study, by Type (business, and consumer) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Digital Lending market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Lending market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

B2B SAAS Market May Set New Growth Story | Google, AWS, Cisco Systems, Docker

The Latest Released B2B SAAS market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global B2B SAAS market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in B2B SAAS market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Apcera, AWS, Cisco Systems, Docker, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Yonyou Network Technology & Tencent.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electric Heavy Vehicle Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Nissan, BYD, Goupil Industries, Dong Feng Motors

The latest released Electric Heavy Vehicle market research of 125 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Electric Heavy Vehicle Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Electric Heavy Vehicle Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Orange EV, Tesla, Hino Heavy Vehicles, Isuzu Motors Limited, Nissan, Goupil Industries, Dong Feng Motors, Iveco, Efficient Drivetrains Inc (EDI), BYD, Wrightspeed, Renault & Groupe Delanchy, Cummins Inc., Daimler AG, Nikola Motor Company.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Game Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market May Set New Growth Story | GameAnalytics, Tavant Technologies, Photon Engine, BrainCloud

Global Game Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Game Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, ChilliConnect (Unity), Photon Engine, GameAnalytics, BrainCloud, Tavant Technologies, Back4App, ShepHertz, XtraLife, Huawei, Tencent, Improbable & LeanCloud.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Dietary Chocolate Products Market Is Booming Worldwide | Mondelez International, Guittard Chocolate, Barry Callebaut, Migros Cooperatives

The Latest survey report on Global Dietary Chocolate Products Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Dietary Chocolate Products segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Barry Callebaut, CEMOI Group, Guittard Chocolate, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Lindt and Sprungli (USA), Meiji Holdings, Migros Cooperatives, Mondelez International, Pascha Chocolate & SCHOKINAG-Schokolade-Industries GmbH.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Onboarding Software Market is Booming Worldwide with SAP, Accenture, Cognizant

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Onboarding Software Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market to See Thriving Worldwide || Toyota Motor Corporation ,Hyundai Motor Company ,Honda Motor Company, Limited

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Hybrid Electric Vehicles market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CARS
atlantanews.net

Digital Operations Solutions Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Vitria, Wipro, WNS, Cognizant

Global Digital Operations Solutions Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Operations Solutions Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cognizant, Accenture, Genus AS, Green Bird Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ProV International, SAP SE, Softweb Solutions Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Vitria, Wipro Limited, WNS (Holdings) Ltd, e-Zest & Integrify.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Robotics Education Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Electroninks, Wonder Workshop, LittleBits

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Robotics Education covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Robotics Education explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Microbric, Lynxmotion, Roboticist's Choice, Electroninks, Wonder Workshop, LittleBits, OWI, BirdBrain Technologies, MakeBlock, RobotShop, Spin Master, Vex Robotics, Lego, Elenco & SmartLab Toys.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Retail Furniture Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Nitori, Aarons, Bed Bath & Beyond

Latest research study from HTF MI on Global Online Retail Furniture Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Online Retail Furniture. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Global Online Retail Furniture Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS

