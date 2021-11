BET has announced the return of the 2021 Soul Train Awards from a new location, the World Famous Apollo in New York. For the first time in its 33-year history, the annual celebration will tape in New York City, joining forces with the non-profit Apollo, now in its 88th year and widely considered the soul of American culture, for one of its first in-person events in 2021. Celebrating the best in soul music and the television show’s 50th anniversary, the Soul Train Awards recognizes the best in soul, R&B, and hip hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The 2021 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, November 28th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

