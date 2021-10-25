CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Artificial Turf Market Size to Generate $4.20 Billion by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

The Global Artificial Turf Market is projected to reach $4.20 billion by 2027. Owing to less water use and chemicals, low maintenance, no irrigation, and weather resistance, the market is being powered by an increased incidence in demand for artificial turf at sports facilities. The environmentally friendly qualities of the artificial...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Energy & Utilities Sector To Hold 60% Share In Switchgear Monitoring System Market By 2031

Global switchgear monitoring system sales are set to be valued at US$ 1.21 Bn in 2021, according to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR over the next ten years. The COVID pandemic had a huge impact on this space in 2020, where demand for switchgear monitoring experienced a sudden drop. But it is estimated that the market will bounce back in 2021 and get back to its normal growth trajectory.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Merchandise Financial Management Market is Going to Boom | First Insight, Blue Yonder's, Aptos

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Merchandise Financial Management Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Merchandise Financial Management Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Merchandise Financial Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Beuprenorphine Transdermal Patches Market By Size Type (45 x 45 mm, 45 x 58 mm, 45 x68 mm) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Beuprenorphine Transdermal Patches Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Beuprenorphine transdermal patches through the skin and into the blood is approved for the use in patients with severe pain sufficient to require daily, long-term opioid treatment, around-the-clock, and for which alternate treatment options are inadequate.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Turf#Market Research#Key Market#Mergers And Acquisitions#Marketing Strategies#Itf#Fih
atlantanews.net

Optical Connectivity Solutions Market By Type (Hardware, Software) and By Application (Electric Substation, Wind Power, Mining) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Optical Connectivity Solutions Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. With rapid pace of technologies such as mobile computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, data centers have witnessed a significant growth in the recent years which prominently escalates the demand of optical connectivity solutions. These solutions are gaining strong impetus for their ability to maximize the overall operations efficiency of a data center.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Mask Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | LG, Razer, Airbliss Plus

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Mask Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Mask Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Mask Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
FIFA
atlantanews.net

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Agricultural Harvesters Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | AGCO, CNH Industrial, Kubota

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Agricultural Harvesters Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AGCO, Bernard Krone, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, Deere & Co., Kubota, Dewulf, Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry, LeiWo, Kuhn Group, Lely Group & Ploeger Agro etc.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

The Dental Lights Market To Witness Calculated Innovation

The global Dental Lights Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crispy Innovation To Drive The Nocturia Market

The global Nocturia Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | 3M , Angelica , Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size study, by Usability (Low-type Disposable Gowns, Average-type Disposable Gowns, Premium-type Disposable Gowns), by Product (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), by Risk Type (Low-risk gowns, Moderate-risk gowns, High-risk gowns), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Disposable Hospital Gowns market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Disposable Hospital Gowns market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crypto ATM Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Crypto ATM Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Crypto ATM Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Crypto ATM Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Room Planner Market is Going to Boom | Amikasa, Coalesse, Homely Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Room Planner Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Room Planner market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Interactive Whiteboard Market is Going to Boom with Hitachi Global , Horizon Display Inc., LG Electronics

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size study, by Technology (Infrared, Resistive Membrane, Electromagnetic Pen, Capacitive and Others), by Form Factor (Fixed and Portable), Projection Technique (Front Projection and Rear Projection), by Application (Education, Corporate, Commercial and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Interactive Whiteboard market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Interactive Whiteboard market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the wireless electric vehicle charging system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the wireless electric vehicle charging system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 36%-38%. In this market, stationary wireless charging system is the largest segment by charging type, whereas battery electric vehicle is largest by propulsion type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of electric vehicles due to supportive government policies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Marine Collagen Market Is Set To Grow $1,186.7 Million at 7.0% CAGR By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Collagen Market was valued at USD 696.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,186.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy