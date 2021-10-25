Camel Milk Market By Form (Fresh, Frozen, Freeze-Dried) and By Nature (Organic, Conventional) - Forecast 2021-2031

The staple food of Italy and North Africa's popular appetizer, together, are spanning the globe for being affordable, tasty and healthy as well. There's no denying that pasta and couscous will continue to be in demand for their easy-to-make preparatory approach and their status as flavorsome culinary delicacies. A latest study published by Persistence Market Research projects that the global market for pasta & couscous, which is presently estimated at US$ 29.5 billion, will soar at 3.7% CAGR to bring in a little over US$ 42 billion in revenues by the end of 2026.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO