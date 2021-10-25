CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Competitive Landscape, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition and Forecast to 2028

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming....

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automated fingerprint identification system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automated fingerprint identification system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, ten print to ten print searches is the largest segment by search type.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2031

Global sales of frameless brushless DC motors are set to be valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights from Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031. Demand is especially high for use in...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Key Market#Cagr#Emergen Research#Swot#Emrgy Inc#Ge Renewable Energy
atlantanews.net

Smart Data Center Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Facebook, ABB, NTT Communications

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Data Center Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM, ABB, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Digital Realty, Equinix, Apple, CenturyLink, Computer Sciences, Facebook, Level 3 Communications, NTT Communications, RACKSPACE, Singtel, Switch & Aceco TI etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Fatty Amines Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

Applications in several end-use industries will continue to fuel the market for fatty amines globally. By 2016 end, the global fatty amines market is estimated at US$ 1,855.3 Mn. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific will remain the key markets for fatty amines, whereas applications in water treatment and agro-chemical industries will continue to generate significant demand for fatty amines.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crispy Innovation To Drive The Nocturia Market

The global Nocturia Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Energy & Utilities Sector To Hold 60% Share In Switchgear Monitoring System Market By 2031

Global switchgear monitoring system sales are set to be valued at US$ 1.21 Bn in 2021, according to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR over the next ten years. The COVID pandemic had a huge impact on this space in 2020, where demand for switchgear monitoring experienced a sudden drop. But it is estimated that the market will bounce back in 2021 and get back to its normal growth trajectory.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sensor Data Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AGT International, HP, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Sensor Data Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Sensor Data Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Sensor Data Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Dental Lights Market To Witness Calculated Innovation

The global Dental Lights Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market

The global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Education Technology Market May See A Big Move | Blackboard, Docebo, Coursera

Latest released Global Online Education Technology Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Optical Connectivity Solutions Market By Type (Hardware, Software) and By Application (Electric Substation, Wind Power, Mining) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Optical Connectivity Solutions Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. With rapid pace of technologies such as mobile computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, data centers have witnessed a significant growth in the recent years which prominently escalates the demand of optical connectivity solutions. These solutions are gaining strong impetus for their ability to maximize the overall operations efficiency of a data center.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Warehouse Robotics Market will Reach at $9.1 billion by 2026; at a CAGR of 14.0%

According to the new market research report "Warehouse Robotics Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (AMR, AGV, Articulated, Cylindrical and SCARA) Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, Packaging), Payload, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is expected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2021 to USD 9.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.0%. Expanding e-commerce industry, increasing funding from venture capitalists, rising need for enhancing the quality and reliability of warehouse operations, and growing adoption of warehouse robotics by SMEs are some of the factors driving the growth of warehouse robotics in the market. However, the high installation cost and lack of a skilled workforce are expected to restrain the market growth. The integration of Industry 4.0 with warehouse robots and technological advancements in AMRs are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the warehouse robotics market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market By Subsystem (Ancillary Systems, Avionics, Aero-propulsion) and By Type (Commercial, Defense) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Global middle-class population is booming, which means more people are travelling by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Marine Collagen Market Is Set To Grow $1,186.7 Million at 7.0% CAGR By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Collagen Market was valued at USD 696.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,186.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy