CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Raman Spectroscopy Market Size is projected to reach at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

According to the new market research report "Raman Spectroscopy Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Instrument (Microscopy Raman, Handheld & Portable Raman), Sampling Technique (Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering), Application (Pharmaceutical, Life Science), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 861...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Beuprenorphine Transdermal Patches Market By Size Type (45 x 45 mm, 45 x 58 mm, 45 x68 mm) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Beuprenorphine Transdermal Patches Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Beuprenorphine transdermal patches through the skin and into the blood is approved for the use in patients with severe pain sufficient to require daily, long-term opioid treatment, around-the-clock, and for which alternate treatment options are inadequate.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Smart Mask Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | LG, Razer, Airbliss Plus

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Mask Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Mask Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Mask Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Virginiamycin Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Potential human health benefits of antibiotics used in food animals; a case study of virginiamycin. The virginiamycin market is flourishing due to the rapid increase in human population resulting in an increased demand for livestock. The growing livestock production has raised the demand for animal feed and virginiamycin in the global market.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Size To Reach USD 4367 Million By 2027 At CAGR 23.6% Valuates Reports

The Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is Segmented by Type (Semiconductor Components, Sensors), Application (Pharmacy benefit management, Rehabilitation and Therapeutics, Patient Care Management, Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Training, Fitness Management, Education, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Engineering & Technology Category.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Research#Market Trends#Sampling Technique#Marketsandmarkets#Sers
atlantanews.net

Optical Connectivity Solutions Market By Type (Hardware, Software) and By Application (Electric Substation, Wind Power, Mining) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Optical Connectivity Solutions Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. With rapid pace of technologies such as mobile computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, data centers have witnessed a significant growth in the recent years which prominently escalates the demand of optical connectivity solutions. These solutions are gaining strong impetus for their ability to maximize the overall operations efficiency of a data center.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

India Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

A cold chain indicates the transportation and warehousing of temperature-sensitive products from the point of origin to the end of consumption, which increases shelf life and prevents spoilage. Today, the cold chain industry in India is rising from a nascent scaffold, making it one of the encouraging fields in the warehousing and logistics industry. Moreover, thus far, cold storage facilities in India had only been limited mainly to storing perishable horticulture produce such as fruits and vegetables but now have expanded to numerous other products as well. According to Renub Research new report, India Cold Chain Market is expected to reach US$ 53.07 Billion by 2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Merchandise Financial Management Market is Going to Boom | First Insight, Blue Yonder's, Aptos

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Merchandise Financial Management Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Merchandise Financial Management Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Merchandise Financial Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sensor Data Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AGT International, HP, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Sensor Data Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Sensor Data Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Sensor Data Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market By Type (Diesel Propulsion, Wind Propulsion, Gas Turbine Propulsion) and By End Use (Passenger Vessels, Tankers, Cruise Ships) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Marine Engine Monitoring System Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Marine Engine Monitoring System over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The marine...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Dental Lights Market To Witness Calculated Innovation

The global Dental Lights Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crypto ATM Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Crypto ATM Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Crypto ATM Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Crypto ATM Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Marine Collagen Market Is Set To Grow $1,186.7 Million at 7.0% CAGR By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Collagen Market was valued at USD 696.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,186.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Isodecyl Neopentanoate Market to Record Ascending Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Isodecyl Neopentanoate Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Isodecyl Neopentanoate over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Isodecyl Neopentanoate, synthetic ingredient used in...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Instant Payments Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Swish, PayPal, Ripple

The Global Instant Payments Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Instant Payments Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Instant Payments industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Instant Payments producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Instant Payments Market covering extremely significant parameters.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Energy & Utilities Sector To Hold 60% Share In Switchgear Monitoring System Market By 2031

Global switchgear monitoring system sales are set to be valued at US$ 1.21 Bn in 2021, according to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR over the next ten years. The COVID pandemic had a huge impact on this space in 2020, where demand for switchgear monitoring experienced a sudden drop. But it is estimated that the market will bounce back in 2021 and get back to its normal growth trajectory.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2031

Global sales of frameless brushless DC motors are set to be valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights from Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031. Demand is especially high for use in...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the wireless electric vehicle charging system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the wireless electric vehicle charging system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 36%-38%. In this market, stationary wireless charging system is the largest segment by charging type, whereas battery electric vehicle is largest by propulsion type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of electric vehicles due to supportive government policies.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy