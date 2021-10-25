CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Analytics Market Research Report Including Top Market Participants , Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

The global sports analytics market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8%,during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis is one of the key factors expected to continue to drive global...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Fatty Amines Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

Applications in several end-use industries will continue to fuel the market for fatty amines globally. By 2016 end, the global fatty amines market is estimated at US$ 1,855.3 Mn. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific will remain the key markets for fatty amines, whereas applications in water treatment and agro-chemical industries will continue to generate significant demand for fatty amines.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Energy & Utilities Sector To Hold 60% Share In Switchgear Monitoring System Market By 2031

Global switchgear monitoring system sales are set to be valued at US$ 1.21 Bn in 2021, according to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR over the next ten years. The COVID pandemic had a huge impact on this space in 2020, where demand for switchgear monitoring experienced a sudden drop. But it is estimated that the market will bounce back in 2021 and get back to its normal growth trajectory.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Smart Data Center Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Facebook, ABB, NTT Communications

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Data Center Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM, ABB, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Digital Realty, Equinix, Apple, CenturyLink, Computer Sciences, Facebook, Level 3 Communications, NTT Communications, RACKSPACE, Singtel, Switch & Aceco TI etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Advanced Analytics Market is Going to Boom with Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner Inc, Sap SE, Trianz , SAS Institute Inc

Global Advanced Analytics Market Size study, by Type (Big Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics, Statistical Analytics, Others ), by Enterprise Size (Large enterprise, Small & medium enterprise), by Deployment (On-premise, cloud), by End use (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Military & defense, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Advanced Analytics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Advanced Analytics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automated fingerprint identification system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automated fingerprint identification system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, ten print to ten print searches is the largest segment by search type.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crispy Innovation To Drive The Nocturia Market

The global Nocturia Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Portable Spectrometer Market is Going to Boom with ABB Ltd., Metrohm AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Jasco Corporation

Global Portable Spectrometer Market Size study, by Type (Optical Spectrometer, Mass Spectrometer, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Application ( Life Sciences, Chemistry, Food & Agriculture , Others)and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider portable spectrometer market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, portable spectrometer market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | 3M , Angelica , Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size study, by Usability (Low-type Disposable Gowns, Average-type Disposable Gowns, Premium-type Disposable Gowns), by Product (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), by Risk Type (Low-risk gowns, Moderate-risk gowns, High-risk gowns), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Disposable Hospital Gowns market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Disposable Hospital Gowns market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Optical Connectivity Solutions Market By Type (Hardware, Software) and By Application (Electric Substation, Wind Power, Mining) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Optical Connectivity Solutions Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. With rapid pace of technologies such as mobile computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, data centers have witnessed a significant growth in the recent years which prominently escalates the demand of optical connectivity solutions. These solutions are gaining strong impetus for their ability to maximize the overall operations efficiency of a data center.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2031

Global sales of frameless brushless DC motors are set to be valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights from Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031. Demand is especially high for use in...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Merchandise Financial Management Market is Going to Boom | First Insight, Blue Yonder's, Aptos

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Merchandise Financial Management Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Merchandise Financial Management Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Merchandise Financial Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Beuprenorphine Transdermal Patches Market By Size Type (45 x 45 mm, 45 x 58 mm, 45 x68 mm) and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Beuprenorphine Transdermal Patches Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Beuprenorphine transdermal patches through the skin and into the blood is approved for the use in patients with severe pain sufficient to require daily, long-term opioid treatment, around-the-clock, and for which alternate treatment options are inadequate.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market

The global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Marine Collagen Market Is Set To Grow $1,186.7 Million at 7.0% CAGR By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Collagen Market was valued at USD 696.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,186.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
BUSINESS

