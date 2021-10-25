Industry 4.0 Market To Reach $ 71.63 Billion, Globally by 2027 at 16.3% CAGR |Emegen Research

A cold chain indicates the transportation and warehousing of temperature-sensitive products from the point of origin to the end of consumption, which increases shelf life and prevents spoilage. Today, the cold chain industry in India is rising from a nascent scaffold, making it one of the encouraging fields in the warehousing and logistics industry. Moreover, thus far, cold storage facilities in India had only been limited mainly to storing perishable horticulture produce such as fruits and vegetables but now have expanded to numerous other products as well. According to Renub Research new report, India Cold Chain Market is expected to reach US$ 53.07 Billion by 2027.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO