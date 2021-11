When the Pittsburgh Panthers take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, it will be Pat Narduzzi’s squad that will be favored to win the game. Pitt is ranked No. 23 in the nation and is off to a 5-1 start. Clemson, a national title pick before the year for many, has looked miserable during their 4-2 march towards the middle of the season.

