CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The science of gratitude

By From the Editor
beaconseniornews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know the drill. You go around the table and everyone says what they’re thankful for before diving into the turkey and mashed potatoes. Done. While Thanksgiving is a fitting time to be grateful, it’s far from the only time. The scientific research is in: Year-round gratitude leads to improved physical...

www.beaconseniornews.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Science of Intuition

Our bodily instincts contain important information that can help us rapidly process the outside world. It is essential for all of us to foster our own centeredness, self-awareness, and intuition at this moment in history. Through the ubiquitous media—and the technology and consumerism which drives it—our attention is captured, held,...
MENTAL HEALTH
thewildcattribune.com

Approaching post-quaratine social connections with gratitude

It wasn’t long ago that I realized I kind of missed trick-or-treating. I had never hated it, per se — it was just that I could never come up with a good costume, there was always that one house with a non-PG murder scene, and after a few days, I’d find my mom feeding my candy stash to someone else’s kids anyway. But when anticipating this year’s Halloween, I found there was something to miss about those nights when the sidewalks were crowded with children and laughter and shouts, and obliging strangers opened the door briefly in succession to grant candy to smiling faces.
HEALTH
WacoTrib.com

Mind Matters: Gratitude for busy people

This Thanksgiving, many people will spend a few moments reflecting on their reasons to be thankful. This is a great practice, but there is no need to limit gratitude to just one day a year. In fact, research shows that regular gratitude practice has significant mental health benefits. Gratitude is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Up and Coming Weekly

Gratitude Pumpkins record joy

The weather may forget every few days, but the calendar says it's officially fall. There's just something about the season – the trees we thought we recognized begin to show off with remarkable colors as they work in harmony to create unforgettable sunlight scenes. And the weather. I truly love...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Emmons
Thrive Global

Marilyn Joy Of Joy Coaching: “Gratitude”

Gratitude. My number two method for finding joy is to be grateful. I wake up in the morning, and the first thought that I have is how grateful I am to have another day of life, love, friends, work. I hold this thought for several seconds and feel the energy of gratitude. Focusing on positivity sets me up for a good day.
JOBS
rolling out

Why practicing gratitude is important

Using a gratitude practice in your everyday life can be a game-changer. Experts say that it can help garner some major physical and mental health benefits, as well as improve the quality of the existing relationships in your life. We typically express gratitude by simply saying “thank you” but a gratitude practice is when you recognize the positive things in your life and how they affect you. This can be as simple as acknowledging how beautiful the day is or thanking your body for safely carrying you throughout your week.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Helping Kids Develop an Attitude of Gratitude

It's an important skill to practice attending to or thinking about the people, things, and experiences we are grateful for. Helping your child take a few minutes to list things they are grateful for can greatly increase their ability to get perspective. Kids who focus on what they already have...
KIDS
Rolling Stone

Turn Stubbornness Into Grace With Gratitude

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Folks, life is about turning stubbornness into grace through gratitude. In life, we’re constantly faced with situations outside our control that could trigger us, make us fear judgment or make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#Mental Health#Hormone#Thanksgiving#Uc Davis
Statesville Record & Landmark

In a world of passwords, try 'Gratitude#4Real'

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, enjoying fall when nature exhales cool morning air scented with moist earth that’s covered in a blanket of fallen leaves — a good time to pay attention to life. And life is good. This is never emphasized...
FACEBOOK
fortbendfocus.com

Finding Gratitude and Resources During a Pandemic

Learning how to navigate being a single twin mom, working a full-time job, and managing a child with special needs wasn’t what Sarah Pitman had in mind when the pandemic hit in 2020. However, working from home had a silver lining. She spent more time with her children and recognized the signs of autism spectrum disorder in her son, Arthur, through his mannerisms and milestone delays. Early recognition is vital to receive needed therapies and services to lead to successful life outcomes.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Wenatchee World

Cheri Kuhn | Live better with gratitude

Many of us are aware that gratitude has a positive effect on our quality of life; less anxiety, more happiness, better health. But what does it actually mean to ‘practice gratitude’?. For me, part of my personal mission is to live intentionally and this extends beyond goal setting and achieving...
HEALTH
ModestoView

BargainView: Gratitude Season

As a prelude to the busiest season of the year, November often helps us remember our gratitude for the wonderful things our community has to offer. Often we forget to drop by our favorite restaurant or stop to view the artwork in local shops. Upon returning home this afternoon from fall and soon-to-be jolly shopping, running errands and grabbing a quick bite at Deva Cafe, Ms M realizes she enjoys both the fun and functional this time of year. Here are some ways to save on the fun so you can afford your functional.
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Berkeleyan Online

How Nurses Are Practicing Gratitude, Even in a Pandemic

The hall looks like any other busy hospital corridor in the U.S., with medical staff hurrying along the polished floors and the buzz of constant activity. But there, hanging from the wall, stirring in the breeze as people whiz by, is an eye-catching sight: a handmade “Gratitude Tree.”. Its foliage...
BERKELEY, CA
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

What Are the First Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Symptoms can be hard to spot and difficult to diagnose but early clues are emerging. Pancreatic cancer is so difficult to treat in large part because it often isn't discovered until the disease has spread to other parts of the body, as there's no effective screening. That's because in many cases there are no signs or symptoms until the cancer has reached an advanced stage. In November 2020, advanced pancreatic cancer claimed the life of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek following many months of treatment.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy