Cup Carriers Market By Type (Corrugated Carton Board, Moulded Pulp, Metal) and By Number of Packs (Single Cup, 2 Cups, 4 Cups) - Forecast 2021-2031

 7 days ago

The packaging industry is evolving with time, manufacturers are continuously looking forward to create new and innovative packaging products. To meet the need of the customers, multipack solutions have developed in the market, such as cup carriers, bottle carriers, and others. Cup carriers are used by the food & beverage industries,...


