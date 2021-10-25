What Is Slugging? I Tried the Viral TikTok Trend

In today's world, the quality of the content you produce on social media is dictated by the amount of views or likes you get, especially in the case of TikTok. Because of this, everyone wants to get as many likes or views as possible, whether that be from participating in the latest trend, showing off your dancing skills, or doing something so stupid that everyone talks about it. But what many people don't see is the initial reaction that a typical content creator has when their first photo or video goes viral.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO