CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

What Is Slugging? I Tried the Viral TikTok Trend

By Marisa Hillman, Reader's Digest
besthealthmag.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauty is not typically the first word that comes to mind when you hear the word slug. After all, slugs are these slimy, slow-moving creatures that can wreak havoc on your garden. So when I first heard of slugging as part of a beauty routine, my first thought was, Ew. My...

www.besthealthmag.ca

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

Dark Under Eye Bags Are the Latest TikTok Trend

Another new trend taking off on TikTok is fake under eye bags. The exhausted look is apparently now in and if you want to achieve the desired effect, it’s super easy. You can either apply a darker shade of concealer under your eyes…or just give it a few years and a couple of kids.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
healthing.ca

TikTok Trends: Please don't try to give yourself fillers

Health Canada says using needle-free devices like Hyaluron pens are dangerous — no matter what TikTok says. The FDA is following in the footsteps of Health Canada and warning people about a concerning TikTok trend, telling users that injecting derma fillers with needle-free devices – most commonly called Hyaluron pen – is never a safe bet.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hunker.com

This Viral TikTok Cleaning Tip Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Yes, we're back on cleaning TikTok, and yes, users are still finding ways to revolutionize our cleaning game!. TikTok user Azure MacCannell (@livecomposed) has just dropped a really, really helpful reminder: You should probably vacuum way more than your floor!. A while back, MacCannell shared a tip about vacuuming your...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
grizzlygazettegfhs.com

Devious Licks and Other Viral TikTok Trends Impacts Many Schools

A new TikTok trend called “devious licks,” where students vandalize school property, and then post their results on the social media app, TikTok, is affecting schools all over the world. The trend began on September 1, 2021, when a TikTok user posted a video showing a box of disposable masks,...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Medscape News

TikTok Trends: Eye Bag Hack, What the Heel?, and Surprise Worms

The seasons are breezing by and it's now all spooky, all the time. Big movie franchise returns like Halloween and Scream are the talk of the town, as well as newer scares: Netflix's battle royal–style hit series, Squid Game, has taken social media by storm. Oh, and remember when Facebook and all of its services went down, and it took an entire day to fix? Well, TikTok was still up, hitting us with all sorts of good, bad, and just plain ugly trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

This Spider Web Rug DIY Is Going Viral on TikTok

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, something strange and unusual happened. A handful of Halloween-themed rugs went viral on TikTok — the most notable being the T.J. Maxx ghost rug. But because the demand for these rugs was so high, many were unable to get their hands on them....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EverydayHealth.com

Eyelash Growth Serums Are Hot on TikTok, but Are They Effective, or Even Safe?

In one of the latest beauty trends circulating on TikTok, influencers, bloggers, and other beauty-obsessed users claim that over-the-counter eyelash serums are miraculously transforming their lashes. Sharing before-and-after imagery, they claim these products helped lengthen and thicken their lashes in weeks. People are taking notice: Searches for “lash growth serum” have racked up more than 2.4 billion views, and the hashtag #lashgrowthserum tops 2.4 million on the social media platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Refinery29

I Tried TikTok’s Lube Makeup Primer Hack & The Results Surprised Me

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. When it comes to smart beauty hacks, TikTok is unrivalled. Where else would you learn how to achieve seamless winged eyeliner using sellotape and eyeshadow or how to ace a smoky eye in 30 seconds? Sure, there's some questionable advice (no, you can't stretch your wrinkles out), but every so often, a tip goes viral for changing the game.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slugs#Dry Skin#Skin Dryness#Md Mph#Faad#Modern Dermatology#Yale New Haven Hospital#Bridgeport Hospital
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Odyssey

My Experience Going Semi-Viral On TikTok

In today's world, the quality of the content you produce on social media is dictated by the amount of views or likes you get, especially in the case of TikTok. Because of this, everyone wants to get as many likes or views as possible, whether that be from participating in the latest trend, showing off your dancing skills, or doing something so stupid that everyone talks about it. But what many people don't see is the initial reaction that a typical content creator has when their first photo or video goes viral.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
DIY Photography

I tried TikTok’s top photography tips for 7 days, and this is what happened

I’ve been intrigued by the power of TikTok for a little while, particularly the popularity of it as a place for top tips. But how good are those tips? And do they actually work? For the sake of science and DIYPhotogaphy, I decided to find out. For 7 days I tried the top photography tips that TikTok had to offer. Here’s how it went.
PHOTOGRAPHY
papermag.com

How to Achieve TikTok's Viral 'Clean Look'

In the past few weeks, an influx of "clean look" TikToks has dominated the FYP. As of right now, the tag has 14 million views. PAPER knows anyone can achieve the clean look. All it takes is a bit of modification to fit your own natural beauty; if you have 4a+ hair, rather than struggling to slick all your luscious locks into a tight bun, gel down the front part and let your curls fall in the back of your head. If you have acne scars, working with just a hydrating serum and moisturizer will do wonders, without masking the marks with a full-coverage product.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

What You Need To Know About TikTok's Chia Seed Water Trend

There's no shortage of flat-out dangerous TikTok ideas trending during any given week. The New York Post recently published a list of nearly two dozen crazes on the video-sharing platform that have caused their share of harm, such as landing users in the hospital. Among the alarming ideas was a challenge to take large quantities of Benadryl to induce hallucinations, while another entailed choking oneself to briefly pass out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
baylorlariat.com

TikTok recipes are worth their viral status

TikTok has around 1 billion users worldwide. Recently, the app has been the vessel for viral trends, including multiple inspirational dishes and recipes. I picked four viral TikTok meals, some recent and some older, and made them — with a few of my own tweaks. Each dish was relatively easy to make, and I believe that anyone, regardless of their kitchen skills, could make them.
RECIPES
dexerto.com

How to make TikTok’s viral ‘pancake cereal’

TikTok’s popular ‘pancake cereal’ is making a comeback on the app after it blew up last year, and many are attempting to recreate the hugely viral recipe. TikTok is the place to go to find short-form content about anything from storytimes to viral dances, and it also happens to be an amazing place to find an array of simple recipes that have taken the internet by storm.
RECIPES
Thought Catalog

250+ TikTok Usernames That Could Go Viral

We’ll examine how to pick a username and give you a variety of inspirational starting points for choosing a good and creative TikTok username. TikTok has proven that it is here to stay along with Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat. With over 1 billion users and an exponential growth rate, it is important to see the social media platform as an asset to both individuals and brands. If you’ve been thinking about starting a TikTok account, it is essential that you start it off with a solid foundation. This means crafting a username that illustrates the kind of content, value, or brand identity that you’re representing on the platform. If you’re about to start a TikTok account, take these tips into consideration before you come up with potential TikTok usernames:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy