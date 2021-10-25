CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills open as big favorites over Dolphins after bye

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Fresh and coming off of their bye week, the Buffalo Bills open as big favorites over their next opponent, the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills (4-2) have opened as large as a 13.5-point favorite in the spread against the Dolphins (1-6) next week. That line comes to us via Tipico Sportsbook (access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list).

Buffalo being favored so heavily comes as little surprise.

Miami hasn’t won a game after topping the New England Patriots in their season opener. The Dolphins have lost six in a row.

In addition, the Bills did already steamroll the Dolphins this season and in Miami. In Week 2, Buffalo won 35-0.

Heading into their first meeting, the Bills were only three-point favorites and… more than covered that spread.

The last time the Dolphins played in Orchard Park, things were also a blowout affair . That final score line was 56-26.

Miami’s last win on the road against the Bills was in 2016.

Current Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has only lost once in his career to the Dolphins as well. That came on the road in his rookie season in 2018.

Along with the spread, the over/ under for Bills vs. Dolphins opens at 49.5. The moneyline sits at Buffalo (-770) and Miami (+540).

