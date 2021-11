Imagine this. It's the night of a big production or concert that you have been waiting weeks, if not months to see at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall. You and your date are dressed up and ready for night out and excited to take in the experience at Buddy Holly Hall. You've been planning for this day and spent big money on tickets from a third party website that was reselling tickets. Sure, the tickets cost a little more than you wanted, but it's going to be a great night. You arrive at Buddy Holly Hall, walk in, get your tickets scanned and then find out the bad news. Your tickets are fake. It was a scam and you are out hundreds of dollars.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO