As someone who loves breakfast food, it sucks that so many places stop serving it after 11 a.m. What if I want to have breakfast for lunch or even dinner?. Or what if you function on a different schedule than the average person (like those of us who work in radio)? Even though we may start our day at a whacky time, maybe we still want to start our day with traditional breakfast food.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO