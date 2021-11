The Los Angeles Lakers finally got in the win column on Sunday night, hanging on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-118, to improve to 1-2 on the young season. It was a back and forth affair between two playoff teams as it came down to the final possession. With the Lakers leading by three, Kent Bazemore fouled Ja Morant on a 3-point attempt. The Grizzlies point guard knocked down the first two before missing the third, paving the way for the Lakers to come out on top.

