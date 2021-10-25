First woman enlisted infantry soldier in Iowa National Guard

(Des Moines) State Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, will have a new district to represent in 2022. Iowa lawmakers are approving the second set of redistricting maps to reset the congressional and state legislative districts based on the 2020 Census. Moore says under the new map he’ll be in District 18 instead of District 21 and his territory will shift away from the east and more to the south. “Instead of having Adams and Union County and part of Pott, I now have all of Cass County and Montgomery and almost all of Page County. The only part I don’t have is the Southeast Corner which includes Clarinda, and Shambaugh, and that area.”

