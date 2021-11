PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association say they want holiday pay and better benefits. Union members started a three-day strike outside Allina WestHealth in Plymouth Sunday. They say they stayed the course during the COVID-19 pandemic and now the company is “refusing to make the necessary movement toward a fair contract. The nurses say Allina admits it’s not about money and they accused the company of saying the current contract is “good enough.”

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO