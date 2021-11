Looking for a great show Halloween night? For some Americans, all they have to do is go outside and look up. Scientists say an enormous sun storm this week sent a tremendous cloud of solar-charged particles soaring toward Earth. It's called a CME - coronal mass ejection - may amplify the northern lights this weekend. That means people as far south as New York, Idaho, Illinois, Oregon, Maryland and Nevada could be in for a dazzling display.

